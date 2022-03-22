Watch Now: Morning fire damages mobile home in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- Firefighters extinguished a Tuesday morning fire that damaged a mobile home in Waterloo.
Passersby called 911 around 7 a.m. after spotting smoke, and crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue noticed fire coming from the home at 1537 Tracey Drive when they arrived.
No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
