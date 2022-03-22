 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now: Morning fire damages mobile home in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- Firefighters extinguished a Tuesday morning fire that damaged a mobile home in Waterloo.

Passersby called 911 around 7 a.m. after spotting smoke, and crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue noticed fire coming from the home at 1537 Tracey Drive when they arrived.

No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

