WATCH NOW: Morning fire damages Cedar Falls home

CEDAR FALLS --- A morning fire damaged a Cedar Falls home Friday.

Details weren’t immediately available, but no injuries were reported, according to public safety officials.

The fire appears to have started outside near a corner of the home at 727 Bluff St. around 9 a.m. and climbed up the siding and into the roof soffits.

No one was home, but a passerby spotted the smoke and called 911.

Crews with Cedar Falls Fire Rescue removed a dog that was trapped in the home and used a compressed foam mixed with water for extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family with emergency shelter.

