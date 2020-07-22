You are the owner of this article.
WATCH NOW: Morning blaze damages Waterloo home; occupants escaped
WATCH NOW: Morning blaze damages Waterloo home; occupants escaped

WATERLOO  — Fire damaged a Waterloo home Wednesday morning.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to 1416 W. Sixth St. around 7:30 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the residence.

All of the occupants were able to escape the blaze, but it wasn’t immediately clear if there were any injuries.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

