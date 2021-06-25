WATCH NOW: Monumental steel sculpture pays tribute to former Cedar Falls mayor

Dan Perry, UNI instructor and coordinator of the public art incubator, worked on raising the $20,000 for the sculpture and installation.

“Jon was such a strong supporter of the arts, and the Public Art Committee really flourished under his administration to where it is now, so this seems very fitting. Gillian’s sculpture is a representation of building a community and growing ideas. It’s not a straightforward memorial pieces; it’s open to interpretation,” Perry said.

Originally, the sculpture was planned for installation last summer, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the event.

Christy, a Davenport native, graduated from the UNI in 2002.

“I enjoy making artwork that serves as a celebration of something, designing and creating work that is positive and uplifting,” Christy said. “I was in the beginning stage of making this piece, and the fact that it was honoring the mayor and his community spirit, it seemed to work. I’m glad the committee liked it and thought it would be fitting.”

Christy typically works within the notion that “connectors – those things in our built environment like roads and fences — connect us to each other. I’ve always liked the cobblestone, ‘follow the yellow brick road’ theme, wrapping it into a dynamic sculpture.”