WATCH NOW: Monday basement fire in Evansdale displaces family

EVANSDALE — Firefighters extinguished a blaze Monday afternoon in the basement of a house.

Evansdale Fire Rescue responded to a call just after 12:30 p.m. at 3305 Lafayette Road and soon requested aid from fire departments in Waterloo, Gilbertville and Raymond.

A woman and her son who live in the two-story house arrived home after being gone since Sunday to find black smoke pouring from it, said Evansdale Fire Chief Ryan Phillips.

"The whole house was filled with smoke," he noted. It was hot enough inside to melt the blinds that could be seen through the first-floor front window.

After firefighters got into the house, "they found the fire down in the basement," said Phillips, and were able to put it out. The situation was under control within an hour.

He said authorities were working to find somewhere for the displaced family to stay. The house is adjacent to Evansdale's business district and right next door to Nichols Home Improvement Center. Black Hawk County's online property records indicate the house is owned by Nichols Inc.

