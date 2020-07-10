WATCH NOW: Missing man Michael Jensen found alive in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Four days of searching through farm fields and backwoods in sweltering heat and torrential rains came to an end when Larry Lehman stepped out of his pickup Friday around 11 a.m.
Lehman, who locates underground utility lines for BDC Group, noticed a man wearing what appeared to be a bike helmet in the shallow drainage ditch at the corner of San Marnan Drive and Hammond Avenue.
The helmet, actually a fall protection helmet for seizures, belonged to 45-year-old Mike Jensen, who had fled Ravenwood Care Center almost a week earlier.
“I’m super excited, not that he was in that situation, but that we found him alive and that he lives for another day,” Lehman said.
Family on Friday said Jensen is in serious condition at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo.
Lehman wasn’t aware of Jensen’s disappearance before finding him. He lives in Marion and occasionally takes assignments in the Waterloo area.
“It just so happens that I had this ticket, and I was going to knock it out because it was for the weekend. I just think God put me here for a reason, that’s why I held onto the ticket,” Lehman said.
Lehman’s discovery came as some 200 people trudged through thickly wooded areas and partially flooded fields north of Cedar Falls, the most daunting terrain yet in the hunt for Jensen.
Jensen, a former music instructor at Wartburg College in Waverly, suffers from a brain tumor which causes seizures and requires around-the-clock supervision and care. He is also prone to running away, authorities said. He climbed out the window of his room at Ravenwood on Monday and disappeared into the night.
Searches in the immediate area around the care center came up empty, and the operation was moved to Janesville on Wednesday after what appeared to be credible sightings that placed him along Waverly Road south of the town.
Instead, Jensen was found in the ditch near a drainage culvert --- among weeds and 8-foot tall cattails about three quarters of a mile from Ravenwood. His head was out of the water, but his arms and legs were in the creek.
“I just saw the helmet and I saw the head and I looked again and I saw his chest was going up along with his arm that was resting on his chest,” Lehman said.
He called 911 and flagged down a passing driver to help move Jensen. The passerby recognized Jensen from news accounts.
Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue arrived a short time later.
“I think he was just in a state because as soon as they got him up there and started talking to him, his eyes opened up. He was breathing and everything,” Lehman said.
