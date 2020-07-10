WATCH NOW: Missing man Michael Jensen found alive in Waterloo

Jensen, a former music instructor at Wartburg College in Waverly, suffers from a brain tumor which causes seizures and requires around-the-clock supervision and care. He is also prone to running away, authorities said. He climbed out the window of his room at Ravenwood on Monday and disappeared into the night.

Searches in the immediate area around the care center came up empty, and the operation was moved to Janesville on Wednesday after what appeared to be credible sightings that placed him along Waverly Road south of the town.

Instead, Jensen was found in the ditch near a drainage culvert --- among weeds and 8-foot tall cattails about three quarters of a mile from Ravenwood. His head was out of the water, but his arms and legs were in the creek.

“I just saw the helmet and I saw the head and I looked again and I saw his chest was going up along with his arm that was resting on his chest,” Lehman said.

He called 911 and flagged down a passing driver to help move Jensen. The passerby recognized Jensen from news accounts.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue arrived a short time later.