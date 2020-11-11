WATCH NOW: Military service, segregation experiences gave her motivation to get involved

WATERLOO – Lorraine Griffie joined the Women’s Army Corps in 1952. She’d graduated from East High School and enrolled at Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, majoring in education.
Still, it wasn’t enough. Griffie yearned to see the country beyond Iowa’s borders.
But she was underage and needed her parents’ permission. The recruiting officer promised her parents that Lorraine would be safe, have a place to sleep and three squares a day.
“My dad was reluctant to sign, but he said, ‘If that’s what you want to do … .’ My parents thought it would be a good experience for me,” said Griffie, now 87.
Soon Griffie was aboard a southbound train from Fort Des Moines to WAC training. As the train crossed the Mason-Dixon line, she learned firsthand about segregation. She’d had experience with racial discrimination, but this was different.
“The train stopped, and all the people of color had to get off the cars and go sit in cars designated for people of color. The accommodations were not the same as for the other passengers – seats were hard and narrow, not cushioned, and it was a rather jolting experience for me.Getting off the train, we had separate waiting rooms, drinking fountains and restrooms,” she recalled.
Military bases were integrated, but the South was not. On base, “I was on familiar ground, but I was very naïve. I grew up in a very sheltered home. Fortunately, I lucked out. I fell in with a group of young women – both black and white – who recognized my naivete. I was new and not aware of what was going on around me. My friends set me down and told me things I needed to know. They kept me from walking into situations that could have gotten me in trouble.”
When the WACs were off base for liberty, Griffie was confronted by the South’s harsh Jim Crow laws. She couldn’t shop in the same stores, eat in the same restaurants or ride seated next to her friends on a bus.
“It was eye-opening, but all those experiences changed me and gave me insight I never dreamed or thought I’d ever have,” Griffie said.
She met her husband while both were serving in the Army. They settled in Chicago after being discharged, and began a family – three sons and daughters. Her sons served in the military, as well – the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marines. She got involved in her children’s schools, including protesting the use of unusable, outdated textbooks.
When their family moved to the Cedar Falls, Griffie continued her community involvement. “My mother was always active in the community, so I got a lot of that from her. If you want to make things better, you have to take part in things, what’s going on. You can’t just sit on the sidelines and complain. I wanted to be part of the solution, so that pushed me.”
She served on the Family & Children’s Council advisory board, volunteered with the Gates Neighborhood Association, African Americans Taking Action Against AIDS Council and many others.
She has worked for Job Services of Iowa, the U.S. Census, the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce, Bakari Behavioral Health Inc., and the Martin Luther King Jr. Center of Hawkeye Community College. She retired in 2000 as program manager for the Iowa Department of Public Health’s Culture-Specific AIDS Center.
Griffie is also co-founder of the Cedar Valley Coalition of Black Veterans and Sister Soldier Network, a multi-state organization devoted to enhancing the visibility of advocates for service for African-American military women.
“To be honest, I don’t know that we have made that much progress from where we were as people of color back when I was in the service. I hate to say it, and I wish it weren’t true. But we are faced with the fact that, in some instances, not that much difference has been made. That makes me sad,” Griffie said.
Still, Griffie is proud of her accomplishments, and even prouder of her children. Three adult children live in the Cedar Valley, and her youngest son lives in Indianapolis. She lost her second son before Christmas last year. She has 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
“I hope I have set an example for them want to take part and be part of their community. I’m happy to have lived long enough to see my children and grandchildren grow up and become responsible citizens. As a parent, you want to raise decent people who care about each other and other people,” Griffie explained. “It’s good to be able to see that they have done and are doing just that.”
Sullivan brothers honored on Veterans Day
110917PK-75th-Sullivan-3
110917PK-75th-Sullivan-2
110917PK-75th-Sullivan-1
110917PK-75th-Sullivan-6
110917PK-75th-Sullivan-5
110917PK-75th-Sullivan-4
parade-steam
NewYorkParade4
NewYorkParade2
NewYorkParade3
NewYorkParade1
Sullivan Veterans Day Parade 1
Sullivan Vets Day parade 2
Roger Schnitker
Knute Swesnen in New York
Sullivan wedding anniversary
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.