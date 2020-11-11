WATCH NOW: Military service, segregation experiences gave her motivation to get involved

WATERLOO – Lorraine Griffie joined the Women’s Army Corps in 1952. She’d graduated from East High School and enrolled at Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, majoring in education.

Still, it wasn’t enough. Griffie yearned to see the country beyond Iowa’s borders.

But she was underage and needed her parents’ permission. The recruiting officer promised her parents that Lorraine would be safe, have a place to sleep and three squares a day.

“My dad was reluctant to sign, but he said, ‘If that’s what you want to do … .’ My parents thought it would be a good experience for me,” said Griffie, now 87.

Soon Griffie was aboard a southbound train from Fort Des Moines to WAC training. As the train crossed the Mason-Dixon line, she learned firsthand about segregation. She’d had experience with racial discrimination, but this was different.

“The train stopped, and all the people of color had to get off the cars and go sit in cars designated for people of color. The accommodations were not the same as for the other passengers – seats were hard and narrow, not cushioned, and it was a rather jolting experience for me.Getting off the train, we had separate waiting rooms, drinking fountains and restrooms,” she recalled.