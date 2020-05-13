WATCH NOW: Metro area businesses raring to go

Lashbrook said she plans to extend the salon hours, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays, to make up for having fewer chairs. That will give staff hours they need and help catch up on the backlog of customers needing service.

Darren Corson was busy Wednesday walking around one of his restaurants, The Other Place on University Avenue in Cedar Falls, working out the steps needed to reopen for in-house dining.

“For nine weeks I’ve been begging to reopen,” he said. “Now that we have a chance to reopen there are a lot of decisions that have to be made. I’m trying to configure a restaurant that is built for 220 to seat 110.”

Corson was planning to meet with his staff Wednesday night to hash out details but said there was a “better than average chance” The Other Place restaurants in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Evansdale would be open this weekend.

Some restaurants were choosing to keep their dining rooms closed.

Tony Eischeid, owner of Basal Pizza in downtown Waterloo, said the business has some high-risk employees and a small dining space, so any decision to open fully would be put off until June.