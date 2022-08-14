WATCH NOW: Meskwaki powwow's pagentry on full display after two year absence

MESKWAKI SETTLEMENT — The pageantry of the annual Meskwaki Powwow was on full display this weekend after a two-year absence.

Dancers wore bright, intricately designed outfits and regalia made of a variety of materials during the 106th celebration, which began Thursday and continues Sunday with grand entries at 1 and 7 p.m at the Meskwaki Powwow grounds. The grounds are four miles west of Tama along the east bank of the Iowa River.

Men and boys wore fur-and-feather, Mohawk-style headdresses that draped down their backs. Beaded headbands also were common, and men with long hair wore it in braids.

Their clothing included lengthy apron-like shirts with decorative tribal-print sleeves. Bright-colored materials such as feathers and tassels adorned the shirts, worn under leather or fur shawls. On their legs they wore fur above brightly colored leather moccasins.

More variation could be seen in the outfits of women and girls.

Women wore their hair in braids, as well, most without feathers. Bright colored dresses, or blouses and skirts were common. Some were outfitted with tassels of any and every color, while others had shawls with bead patterns making up flowers and tribal prints. Many wore silver or leather belts.

Younger children’s outfits were no simpler. Little girls wore bright pink and purple dresses and even beaded earrings. Many of them wore bells in rings around the bottom of their dresses and skirts.

Bells jingled throughout the powwow grounds before the dances as people registered for the line-up. During the dances, men, women and children stomped their feet or moved their dresses to make the bells ring.

The tribe’s powwow is the only one of its kind in the state. It was canceled during the previous two years amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grand entry marks the point where the color guard and dancers go into the arena as the festivities get underway. The powwow began with an invocation and prayer in the Meskwaki native language. Then the colors came in – the U.S. flag, the Meskwaki Nation flag, the Robert Morgan American Legion Post flag and the POW/MIA flag – followed by the dancers. A drummer sang an opening song.

Everyone in the crowd was asked to stand during these songs and dances. Initial performances included the Meskwaki Dance, depicting characteristics of the tribe in times of peace and war, and the Friendship Dance, expressing goodwill and welcoming visitors.

The Picray family, including four children, came to the powwow from Cascade to learn about the event and the Meskwaki’s history. The children are home schooled.

“We wanted to teach (the children) other groups than us exist and have a beautiful culture,” Heather Picray said.

The tribe’s history in Iowa predates the founding of the state and it’s settlement stretches back nearly that far. In 1856, the Iowa Legislature enacted a law which allowed the tribe to continue living in the region where its members had been long-time residents. In 1857, the Native American group purchased its first parcel of land in Tama County, which was named for Meskwaki chief Taimah.

Unfortunately, the Picray family’s visit Thursday was cut short by a thunderstorm that prematurely ended the powwow’s first grand entry.

Still, many vendors selling handmade jewelry, shawls, native art and more were glad for the rain, saying “we needed it.”

The Meskwaki Powwow grounds are located at 1600 Battle Ground Road off of County Highway E49. Entry to event is $5 for children and $7 for adults. Children under the age of 5 are free.