WATCH NOW: Mayor's Top Teen Awards, Mother Moon scholarships announced

Bethany is a Top Teen Award Winner from Dunkerton High School. Bethany volunteers at the Cedar Bend Humane Society and makes toys and blankets for shelter animals. She has coordinated numerous volunteer opportunities as VP of Logistics through National Honor Society. Bethany also participated in cross country, basketball and track. She is one of the Mother Moon Scholarship recipients.

Tyson Fleshner

Tyson is a Top Teen Award Winner from La Porte City Union High School. He was invited to events at La Porte City’s FFA Museum, giving him the opportunity to interact with and teach children about chickens and agriculture. As a lead member of the Union Carolers, Tyson brings the joy of music to his local area during the holidays. He is a Mother Moon Scholarship recipient.

Cadence Griggs

Cadence is a Top Teen Award Winner from Waterloo East High School. Cadence is the Cadet Commander Sergeant Major, the highest enlisted cadet in her battalion with the U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Program. She has completed over 110 hours of volunteer service with the ceremonial Color Guard, as a peer mentor with the Mentors in Violence Prevention Program and helping veterans through the Black Hawk County VA.

Laura Hepworth