WATCH NOW: Marlene Behn: Duty, honor, service is a family affair

CEDAR FALLS — Her dad did business all over the state. His dad was the mayor.

Public life was second nature to Marlene Behn and her late husband, Parke Behn.

So was their years of service — she on the Cedar Falls Board of Education, he on the boards of local hospitals. That service to community led to support in tough times — during the death of a child, and Parke’s own illness and death a decade ago. That service also led a surviving child to a career of service to her country in the U.S. Army.

Marlene Behn, 80, is now receiving the rewards of a lifetime of service, as recognized by her Eight Over 80 honor.

Born in Sheldon in far northwest Iowa, “we moved seven times in 10 years,” she said. “My father was a station hog buyer for Armour & Co. And so they were opening buying stations throughout the state of Iowa. He was a great guy, outgoing.

“We were always involved in our community and church. So I learned civic responsibility from a very early age. My mother had to suffer, because we three girls always thought our life would come to an end every time we had to move.”

That forced them to make new friends. “And it worked,” she said. “And we were always involved at school, activities.” The family ended up in Monticello in Jones County in east-central Iowa.

“That’s where Parke and I met. ... I was a sophomore and he was a junior. He’d lived there most of his life.”

Parke went to Cedar Falls and the State College of Iowa, now the University of Northern Iowa. Behn went to Drake University in Des Moines and transferred to the University of Iowa where she became a drummer in the university’s renowned Scottish Highlanders pipe and drum marching band. But they kept up their courtship. Ultimately, they wed in June 1964.

She taught school in Waterloo, and Parke was selling insurance. Then Parke shifted gears and went to J.S. Latta Co., where he met Harry “Bud” Grant. Together, they helped co-found Professional Office Services in 1970.

After five years teaching at old Orange High School, Behn decided to stay home and the couple started a family, adopting a son, Brock. Shortly after, daughter Beth was born. Behn became active in Junior League, which was a gateway to broader community involvement.

“I think the training they (Junior League) provided young women was excellent,” she said. “I got involved with public affairs. I liked that.” She first ran for Cedar Falls school board in 1977, when their children were in kindergarten and second grade.

“Parke and I always felt a sense of civic responsibility,” she said. “His dad was mayor of Monticello at one time. My parents, even though we moved often, were always involved in the community and the church. They were great role models.

“I always kind of thought I would run for school board,” she said. “Joy Corning was a great role model for me.” Corning, then school board president, would go on to serve as an Iowa state senator and lieutenant governor.

Another mentor was Peg Anderson, who gave up her school board seat to unsuccessfully run for mayor; Behn succeeded her on the board. When Corning was elected to the Iowa Senate in 1984, Behn succeeded her as school board president.

In the meantime, Parke served on and chaired both the Sartori Memorial Hospital and Covenant Health System boards and served on the Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare board. He was instrumental in Sartori’s affiliation with Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, both part of the Wheaton Franciscan system and now all part of the MercyOne network in Des Moines. He also was president of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony board and part of the committee which oversaw construction of the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

Parke and Marlene Behn were named Cedar Falls Representative Citizens of the Year in 1996 for extraordinary community involvement.

Throughout her board service, there were always challenges, usually involving changes in where children attended school. One of the first big decisions was closing the Humbert Elementary School and converting it into the district’s present administrative service center.

“There have been several times in my volunteer career that I found myself in situations that were controversial,” Marlene said. “But again, I always felt that I was working with strong leaders, and we did (our) research and made decisions that we thought would benefit the community and the organization.

Behn also was involved with social service agencies, including Family and Children’s Council, and philanthropic organizations like the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.

“I just feel fortunate I’ve been able to work with so many wonderful people, and learned from people, and (been) acquainted with a lot of friends,” she said.

Those friends were a source of support when times got tough in 1990. Their son, Brock, died of a chronic heart condition at their Minnesota lake home at age 20. It was a few months after Parke had a heart attack and bypass surgery. Behn’s mother had died a short time before Brock’s passing.

“It was the six months from hell,” Behn said. “It was a terrible time.”

But doors opened about the same time. Daughter Beth left for the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., and Behn had accepted a district sales leadership position with the Doncaster women’s clothing company.

Parke passed away in 2011, but lived to see Beth advance in her Army career through her various commands, including two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan – and begin a family. Beth and her spouse, Dr. Julie Shappy, have two children – Parke, 15, and Twila, 12.

Behn also gets periodic tours of duty, too – as a grandma.

Yet another reward for a tradition of service and devotion to family as well as community.

