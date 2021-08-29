WATCH NOW: Maple Lanes Bowling Center rolls back bigger and better than before

The front desk is now in the center of the bowling alley, next to Laneside Bar & Grill. The pro shop has been moved from the west side to the opposite side of the building, and bathrooms are in new locations. About 20 feet was added to the west side of the building for the new restaurant, bar and mezzanine.

Bowling and dinner, or simply a good meal, is on the menu at Kingpin Social. The restaurant and bar can be entered through the bowling center or a separate entrance angled toward University Avenue. “In designing the space, we had the thought that this could be a great place for a company to have a team building event – meet, eat, socialize and maybe bowl, and go have some fun – and a place where people who aren’t interested in bowling could come and enjoy the food,” said Kathy.

A quartz bar, poured concrete epoxy flooring and a variety of seating, including booths, create a welcoming space. Hanging above the bar is a trio of vintage 1950s pin setters. On tap will be a selection of local and regional craft beers. Mixed drinks and other beverages will be available, as well as adult milkshakes concocted from vanilla bean ice cream, rum or other liquor and flavorings.

At the entrance to the restaurant stands a classic 1950s Tel-E-Score scoring table in lieu of a hostess stand.