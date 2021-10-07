WATCH NOW: Lt. governor, mayor lead walk through Waterloo promoting Healthiest State

WATERLOO — Put on a few pounds during the last year and a half? You’re not alone. So did Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, he confessed to a few hundred people gathered in downtown Waterloo on Wednesday.

And if those pounds put you into the obese category, like 36.5% of Iowans were in 2020, you’re also at higher risk of serious illness or death from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Gregg noted.

“But you can take control of that,” he told the crowd at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza. “You can eat more fruits and vegetables. You can be more active. You can get a little less screen time. All of those things are things that are within your control, and today’s an opportunity to highlight that and it’s an opportunity to take those first steps — quite literally — as we walk through this community.”

Gregg was on hand to walk with Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart for the 11th annual Walk Waterloo, which this year merged with the nonpartisan Iowa Healthiest State Initiative to encourage outdoor walking.

Waterloo was named one of three 2021 Healthy Hometowns by the state initiative; Waverly was another.

“Walking is the easiest, most affordable and accessible form of physical activity for most Iowans, and it has many physical and mental health benefits,” Hart said.

Hundreds of Irving Elementary School students — twice named a Healthiest State School award winner — as well as dozens of residents tagged along with Gregg and Hart for a walking tour of downtown.

“Over the past 18 months, I think we’ve all realized just how important social connections are,” Hart said, noting walking helps strengthen those bonds. “The more we walk, the more we know about where we live and the people we meet and share our neighborhood with, and that is why walking communities are vibrant communities.”

Jeff Russell, Healthiest State Initiative board president and Delta Dental Iowa president and CEO, said walks were taking place Wednesday in each of Iowa’s 99 counties. More than 300,000 Iowans were expected to take part.

“After today, make sure to keep it up. Grab a buddy, grab a neighbor, grab a coworker. Make sure you take a walk,” Russell said.

Three walks, each about a mile and a half, were advertised for participants, who had the option of walking Wednesday or anytime through the month of October, designated by the governor as Healthiest State Month since 2018. The Healthiest State Initiative was founded in 2011.

“In 2011, the goal was set to make Iowa the healthiest state in the nation, and we haven’t achieved that goal quite yet, but we’re working on it,” Gregg said. “Today is as good a day as any to start that process.”

Hart took Gregg and dozens of others through a Veterans Way walking tour of downtown Waterloo, discussing projects along the Cedar River and progress renovating the city’s downtown.

Hart was installed on the Healthiest State Initiative’s board of directors in September.

“We’re all caught up every day in the hustle and bustle of work and going here and there, but walking gives you an opportunity to center yourself and to think and to learn about your community,” Hart said.

Walk Waterloo was sponsored by Waterloo Leisure Services, Healthy H2Loo, Main Street Waterloo, the Waterloo Center for the Arts, the Waterloo Public Library, INRCOG and Irving Elementary School.

This story was updated Oct. 7 to correct that the governor has only proclaimed October as Healthiest State Month since 2018, not 2011. The Healthiest State Initiative was founded in 2011.

