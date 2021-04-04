WATCH NOW: 'Love Letters' signed, sealed, delivered as Waterloo Community Playhouse reopens

WATERLOO – Keep it simple.
That is Artistic Director Greg Holt’s approach to reopening the Hope Martin Theatre on April 9 with the season’s first Waterloo Community Playhouse production, “Love Letters.”
“This is a good first step in our reopening,” Holt said. “I wanted to keep things simple and safe, and this play does just that. There are two roles, which will be played by four different couples. Each actor has their own desk where they sit, and each actor reads their own letters and cards, so the performers don’t have to memorize dialogue.”
Audiences have been smitten with A.R. Guerney’s wistful, sometimes poignant story about friendship, true love and missed opportunities since it was first performed in 1988. Hundreds of big-name stars have played the roles of Andy and Melissa. Locally, theatergoers will be familiar with some of the show’s names from other WCP productions – all real-life married couples -- Henry and Norma Edsill, Linda and David Stamp, Endya and Corye Johnson and Holt and his wife, Michelle.
“I thought it would be fun to have real couples perform the roles. They already have chemistry together, so that has allowed us to concentrate on other aspects of the characters,” the director explained.
The show will feature a different couple at each of seven performances through April 18. Seating at each performance is limited to 90 patrons. All seats are reserved with distancing; masks are required. Ushers will have a guest list from paid admissions; no physical tickets will be issued.
Andrew Ladd II and Melissa Gardener are childhood friends whose exchange of birthday and summer camp notes and postcards leads to a lifelong connection. They write letters to each other throughout school and college, when Andy goes to Yale and law school and Melissa flunks out of several schools. Melissa marries while Andy is off at war, but their attachment remains strong.
Andy marries, becomes a successful lawyer and later is elected to the U.S. Senate. Meanwhile, Melissa’s marriage falls apart, she drinks too much and become estranged from her children. Over the years, they realize how much they mean to each other.
“Letter writing harkens back to another era. Hand-written correspondence is very personal and has a sense of intimacy that is missing from the way we communicate with each other now – text messaging and email,” said Holt.
Rehearsals have taken place via Zoom, but Holt is planning one final rehearsal for each couple. “That will be on stage with props, crew, sound and lighting. It’s a safe and streamlined environment. The theater hasn’t been used since July, and it’s been sanitized,” the director noted.
Norma and Henry Edsill will be on stage at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. next Sunday. Michelle and Greg Holt will perform the show at 7 p.m. Saturday. Corye and Endya Johnson will be Andy and Melissa for 7 p.m. performances April 15 and 17, and Linda and David Stamp will be in the roles at 7 p.m. April 16 and 2 p.m. April 18.
Initially, Holt had hoped to present “Leaving Iowa” as the season opener. That show tentatively has been moved to fall. The summer musical is “Little Miss Sunshine,” a comedy adapted from the 2006 film of the same name. It’s described as an “uplifting, modern classic” that celebrates family quirks and potholes on an 800-mile road trip from New Mexico to California.
“This musical has a smaller cast that most of our summer musicals have had in the past. It’s also a little risqué, which means it may not be for everyone. We’re easing our way to bigger productions, and hopefully we’ll be able to present ‘Our Town’ and at the holidays, ‘Elf The Musical,’” said Holt.