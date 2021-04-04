WATCH NOW: 'Love Letters' signed, sealed, delivered as Waterloo Community Playhouse reopens

WATERLOO – Keep it simple.

That is Artistic Director Greg Holt’s approach to reopening the Hope Martin Theatre on April 9 with the season’s first Waterloo Community Playhouse production, “Love Letters.”

“This is a good first step in our reopening,” Holt said. “I wanted to keep things simple and safe, and this play does just that. There are two roles, which will be played by four different couples. Each actor has their own desk where they sit, and each actor reads their own letters and cards, so the performers don’t have to memorize dialogue.”

Audiences have been smitten with A.R. Guerney’s wistful, sometimes poignant story about friendship, true love and missed opportunities since it was first performed in 1988. Hundreds of big-name stars have played the roles of Andy and Melissa. Locally, theatergoers will be familiar with some of the show’s names from other WCP productions – all real-life married couples -- Henry and Norma Edsill, Linda and David Stamp, Endya and Corye Johnson and Holt and his wife, Michelle.

“I thought it would be fun to have real couples perform the roles. They already have chemistry together, so that has allowed us to concentrate on other aspects of the characters,” the director explained.