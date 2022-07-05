WATCH NOW: Louise McGinnis: Always taking time for others

Fourth in a series on The Courier’s Eight Over 80 winners.

The volunteer efforts Louise McGinnis started in her neighborhood 60 years ago would eventually impact the city of Cedar Falls.

That lifetime of service also has earned McGinnis a 2022 Courier Eight Over 80 award.

McGinnis, 84, has lived in Cedar Falls since she was 15 months old. Her father was a doctor at Sartori Memorial Hospital, now known as MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center. Her mother was a role model for volunteerism.

“My mother was active in a lot of things. We had a strong neighborhood. We really worked to get to know the neighbors, (from the) little ones to the elderly,” McGinnis said. “We knew we could depend on each other, like helping find a neighbor’s lost cat. We take that for granted here in the Midwest. We’re so friendly here.”

McGinnis worked as a nurse at the Cedar Falls Lutheran Home, now NewAldaya Lifescapes. She then earned a bachelor’s degree in speech pathology from the University of Northern Iowa. She worked as a speech pathologist consultant for Head Start and shared her expertise with the Franklin, Butler, Bremer Counties Association and AEA 7.

Meanwhile, she and her husband, Don, were raising their four boys. She was a room mother at her sons’ school and was a den mother for Cub Scouts.

McGinnis is a longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 233 and served as its president for six years. Her husband and her father are military veterans.

She is a member of the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club, where she was president for six years. She is a recipient of the organization’s District Volunteer of the Year Award. She was a member of the American Association of University Women and is a current member of the League of Women Voters.

“You just learn things along the way by being in different activities,” she said.

Longtime neighbors Stan and Rose Lorenz had a front-row seat to McGinnis’ volunteerism over the years, and nominated her for the Eight Over 80 award. They refer to her as a “neighbor extraordinaire.”

“Louise’s attitude about her community is very much like her attitude toward her family — always taking time for others,” they wrote.

Years ago, McGinnis’ volunteer record drew the attention of then-Mayor Jon Crews, who asked her to consider a seat on the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission. She jumped at the opportunity and served on the commission for five years.

“I just felt like I owed the community something,” she said. “Being on the Planning and Zoning Commission, we were like the lightning rod for the City Council. You had to weigh things, big and small — maybe a stoplight or how highways would go through the city. We’d have to ask, `Is it best for all ages in the community?’”

She retired from work in 1994. Sort of. She became a substitute teacher, mostly at Cedar Falls High School. She retired from that at age 75.

“I had time and I could do it,” she explained. “We lived right in the back of Cedar Falls High, so I could just get there in five minutes. I knew I could still put in a good day’s work.”

She quickly became a jack-of-all-trades substitute teacher.

“I had a minor in science so I filled out the sheet and said I’d like to teach that. From there the math department discovered me,” she said, laughing.

“Then they figured out I had speech and English, and pretty soon I was even teaching industrial arts. That was pretty interesting.”

She didn’t blink at the idea of teaching high-school students at her advanced age.

“I’d raised four boys. They knew they couldn’t pull too much on me,” she said, chuckling.

McGinnis remains modest about her lengthy volunteer record.

“It doesn’t really seem like work to do those small things,” she said.

The Lorenzes aren’t so bashful about her accomplishments.

“Louise knows the importance of community and what that means to our quality of life. One can see this with the multiple activities and careers,” they wrote. “She caringly watches over others, openly discusses issues and celebrates successes occurring around the city. We call her a leader!”

What’s next for McGinnis?

“Well, we have 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and we like to see them when we can. Our grandson’s wedding is coming up, so we’ll be going to that.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0