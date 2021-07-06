WATCH NOW: Lost Island Waterpark named a 2021 top water park by USA Today

WATERLOO -- Waterloo’s Lost Island Waterpark has been named the No. 2 water park in the country by USA Today’s 2021 Top Outdoor Waterparks.

For the fifth consecutive year, Lost Island has been voted one of the top outdoor waterparks in the U.S.

Other competitors from across the country include Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, SeaWorld’s Aquatica, Holiday World’s Splashin’ Safari, Noah’s Ark Waterpark, and Dollywood’s Splash Country.

Lost Island is located just south of Crossroads Mall in Waterloo and is celebrating its 21st anniversary this year. The part has added seven major attractions, three food and beverage locations, and 27 cabanas since opening in 2001.

Hoping to further promote tourism in the area, park owners Gary and Becky Bertch plan to open Lost Island Theme Park next year. The theme park will feature five different lands with a wide variety of attractions for all ages.

