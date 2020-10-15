WATCH NOW: 'Lost' dogs & their boys getting buzz in CF tourism video

CEDAR FALLS – Two lost dogs and their boys’ search to find them tugs at heartstrings in a new Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau promotional video. It’s also generating social media buzz on the bureau’s Facebook page.

The touching video is all about “finding your happy place,” said the bureau’s Adam Bolander. In just one minute and 42 seconds, viewers will get a little teary-eyed as the two young boys, separately, hang posters looking for their lost dogs. Meanwhile, together the dogs are exploring Cedar Falls – the downtown district’s Scratch Cupcakery, the Cedar River, a park and the University of Northern Iowa. At the end, smiles will break out as the boys and their dogs are reunited in a scene at the tourism bureau’s location at 6510 Hudson Road.

“We wanted to do something different, out-of-the-box – something super-engaging that would catch attention and create a buzz,” Bolander said.

