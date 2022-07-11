WATCH NOW: Lois Wishmeyer: Volunteer keeps busy doing what she loves

Eighth in a series on The Courier’s Eight Over 80 winners.

CEDAR FALLS — If you want to make plans with Lois Wishmeyer, you may be out of luck. The 92-year-old’s weeks fill up pretty quickly.

For 15 years, Wishmeyer has volunteered at Sartori Memorial Hospital (now MercyOne).

Her Mondays are spent as a medical runner, and on Tuesdays she serves as an ambassador and helps at the front desk.

Additionally, “Since 2004, Lois has been volunteering at the Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau,” said Becky Wagner, who nominated Wishmeyer for Eight over 80 honors. “Most Fridays she can be found at the center assisting visitors and assembling welcome bags or mailings. From 2004 to 2014, Lois and her husband, Dean, would staff the visitor center two to three Saturday mornings a month. After Dean passed, Lois missed her weekends at the center, and staff connected Lois with another volunteer who was interested in volunteering on the weekends They enjoyed each other’s company from the start and became fast friends, volunteering one Sunday a month together.”

On other days, Wishmeyer can be found volunteering at the Western Home Communities where she serves as an ambassador at the Diamond Event Center and helps with the annual Friends Breakfast. She also joined the Windy Hill Singers Chorus, made up of Western Home residents.

But Wishmeyer’s favorite volunteering gig is at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus.

“I was working at the UNI library when they broke ground,” she said. “I’ve been volunteering there since the beginning.”

Chris Kremer, GBPAC event management director, also nominated Wishmeyer to be included in The Courier’s Eight over 80.

“Through her 20-plus years of service as a volunteer floor captain … at the GBPAC, she has been leading countless others in taking care of our guests with her thoughtful and caring attitude,” Kremer said. “Lois has been one of our most active volunteers, working almost all of our Kaleidoscope series shows (for school-age children) and numerous performances every month. As we resume limited performances, Lois has been one of the first to return and continue to serve even in these trying times of COVID-19.”

Wishmeyer is a huge UNI Panther fan. She is a season ticket holder.

“I go to all the games,” she said. “Football, basketball.”

Wishmeyer also served as a recruiter for the Panther Athletic Club.

She comes by her love of all things UNI naturally.

Wishmeyer is originally from Marshalltown.

“I wanted to be a secretary,” she said. “But my mother said I was going to be a teacher. I went to UNI and got my teaching certificate. I taught in Sigourney and Independence – third and fourth grade.”

Wishmeyer and her first husband, Richard Brown, had three children.

“He passed when I was 45,” Wishmeyer said.

She left teaching for a job at the UNI library. She worked there for 18 years.

“I enjoyed working with the older students,” she said. “I had six students who worked with me each semester. I still hear from some of them.

“I really liked that job,” she said with a smile. “It was a lot like being a secretary.”

In 2020, Wishmeyer received the Mayor’s Volunteer Award for her commitment to her community.

“I love keeping busy,” she said. “I really like to keep doing things all of the time. And I just really like people. People are my hobby.

“Just choose to do what you really love, and you will find your spot.”