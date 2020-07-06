WATCH NOW: Local libraries poised for limited re-openings starting Monday

“We will have eight computers to serve patrons, rather than the nearly 50 computers that we normally have available. Appointments are pretty limited to allow ample time to sanitize stations in between use,” said Jillian Rutledge, WPL public services manager.

“We don’t have a date set for the next phase of reopening for the public to be able to come in and browse the shelves.”

Computer appointments begin at 9:30 a.m., with the last appointments at 3:30 p.m. Each appointment is up to 60 minutes. Patrons should call the library at 291-4476 to schedule appointments in advance.

“We don’t know what the demand is going to be, and we want to give everyone an opportunity to make an appointment to come in and use a computer. For some people, this is the only access to computers that they have,” Rutledge explained.

Saturday services will begin July 11 with the staff available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions via phone or email. Curbside service, which is already available Monday through Friday, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, as well as computer appointments.