WATCH NOW: Local libraries poised for limited re-openings starting Monday

CEDAR FALLS — Beginning Monday, the Cedar Falls Public Library will be open by appointment only to browse and check out materials, as well as use computers. The Waterloo Public Library will offer limited appointments for computer usage, also beginning Monday.
“We’re figuring out how to do business for the long term because COVID-19 is going to be around for a while,” said Kelly Stern, CFPL director. “We will have appointments for 30 people per hour with an hour to browse or use a computer.”
At the Cedar Falls library, patrons will be required to wear masks or other face coverings. Floor decals and signage will help patrons maintain 6 feet of physical distance at the service desk, printers and other equipment. Computers available for use have been spaced out to accommodate physical distancing.
“We’ve removed most of the seating, so seating is limited. Staff will disinfect all commonly touched surfaces and items between appointments. Kids’ toys, puzzles, games and such have been removed. We’ll also continue our no-contact curbside service for the foreseeable future. Some people still aren’t comfortable interacting with others, so we want to still offer that option,” Stern said.
The library will be closed from noon to 2 p.m. during library hours for deep cleaning during business hours. Hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes will be available throughout the building, Stern said.
“A library isn’t just a building; it’s people. Our safety protocols are in place because we want to stay open for the public and make it as safe as possible for our patrons and staff,” she explained.
The library closed on March 17 because of the pandemic. Staff returned to the building on May 18 and launched no-contact curbside service on May 20.
“That was a whirlwind. On a normal day we pull 70 holds for people. Our first day back, we pulled 1,100 holds. We’re still in the hundreds now,” Stern said.
“It doesn’t surprise me because historically even people who aren’t regular library users have turned to libraries at tough times. We’re always here when other resources are not available. We made a conscious shift toward building our digital collections and offering virtual reference services and reader advisories and other services.”
New databases were added, she said. Creative Bug, a how-to’s craft program offered by Joann Fabrics and Crafts, has proven popular, along with children’s virtual story times and book clubs. A new book club for adults, BYOB (Bring Your Own Book), will be offered via Zoom at 7 p.m. each Wednesday. A link to join is provided on the library’s website, cedarfallslibrary.org/.
On Monday, the Waterloo Public Library will begin scheduling appointments for computer use, printing, faxing and notarizing documents. Computer access is limited and appointments will be staggered to control the flow of patrons. Safety protocols will be in effect.
“We will have eight computers to serve patrons, rather than the nearly 50 computers that we normally have available. Appointments are pretty limited to allow ample time to sanitize stations in between use,” said Jillian Rutledge, WPL public services manager.
“We don’t have a date set for the next phase of reopening for the public to be able to come in and browse the shelves.”
Computer appointments begin at 9:30 a.m., with the last appointments at 3:30 p.m. Each appointment is up to 60 minutes. Patrons should call the library at 291-4476 to schedule appointments in advance.
“We don’t know what the demand is going to be, and we want to give everyone an opportunity to make an appointment to come in and use a computer. For some people, this is the only access to computers that they have,” Rutledge explained.
Saturday services will begin July 11 with the staff available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions via phone or email. Curbside service, which is already available Monday through Friday, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, as well as computer appointments.
WPL closed March 17 due to the pandemic. Staff members worked remotely from home, and others like Rutledge continued to come into the building on a regular basis. Curbside service began June 1. All materials are quarantined for three days after being returned before being replaced on shelves.
The library created a new digital website, wplathome@org, to provide a wide range of virtual offerings, including Beanstack, which allows kids to read and earn reading and activity badges, as well as story times and youth-oriented crafts. Hive, the library’s popular maker’s space, offers videos made by staff members featuring a variety of craft projects. There are virtual escape rooms and opportunities to explore Iowa state parks.
Shelf Service was recently launched so patrons who are uncertain about what books, movies or CDs to check out can fill in an online form and receive suggestions from staff members. They’ll receive up to five suggestions for items that can be placed on hold for curbside service.
“It’s a fun project for the staff because we all read, watch and listen to a variety of things. Patrons are enjoying the service. We’ve gotten lots of requests since the library isn’t open for browsing,” Rutledge explained.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.