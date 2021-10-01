WATCH NOW: Local haunted houses open Friday for season of thrills and chills

‘Tis the season of fright nights, the thrill of the chill, the shiver down the spine and fear of what lurks in the shadows.

It’s haunted house season.

Two of the most popular haunts in the Cedar Valley and Iowa will open Friday, and their operators predict long lines of people ready for the scare at The Heart of Darkness haunted house in Waterloo, and Harris Haven Funeral Home haunted house in Evansdale.

Gary Hall, owner of Harris Haven, refuses to spill the beans on his newest attraction, but he’s certain it will be a frightful hit. “I’ll just say it’s brand new, and I think people are going to love it. They should come check it out. We’ve work hard to bring people something new and different.”

And if a haunted funeral home, cemetery and deranged caretaker aren’t enough, Hall said, “We’ve made a lot of other changes, adding new props and adding new items to the cemetery and a new fogger. All of that should make it a lot scarier,” he said.

A fortune teller is another new offering at Harris Haven, who will be open for business during fright nights at the haunt. For the younger kids, Hall has Jakob’s Playhouse, a haunt for kids 10 and under who must be accompanied by adults.

Kevin Schults, who has been scaring the yell out of crowds at The Heart of Darkness for the last 19 years, said he and his boo crew are ready to welcome patrons to their nightmare. “This year’s show is primo, and we’ve been working our butts off getting it ready. We have the best fear engineers out there,” he said.

Patrons are haunted throughout a 22,600-square-foot complex on Heartland Farms, making it the largest – and longest walk – through a haunted attraction in Iowa. Schults, who grew up a horror movie aficionado, includes such scary attractions as DarkHold Castle, Zombie Survival House, the DeadWalkers Crypt, the Killer Circus in 3D and Blackout Thursdays, which require patrons to sign a waiver that allows scary actors to jump out and touch them as they wind through attractions.

Concessions, the Zombie Band, a fog maze and Theatre of Fear horror movies keep visitors entertained as they wait their turn to enter the haunts. “We want to entertain people from the time they get in the gate until the time they leave,” Schults said.

He also has big plans for new attractions in 2022.

“Enter at your own risk” is the over-arching theme of haunted houses, including COVID. Patrons can wear facial masks, that’s fine, said Hall. “People are ready, and we’ll make it worth the time and money,” he noted.

Schults agreed. “Everyone is in the mood to get out and do something fun. Our job is to entertain the masses.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.