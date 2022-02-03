WATCH NOW: Local filmmakers' psychological thriller 'Without You' previews in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, Cedar Falls City Councilman Dave Sires, the Rev. Abraham Funchess and bluesman Kevin Burt have their moments in a new psychological thriller filmed in the Cedar Valley and Chicago.

“Without You” will be previewed Monday in a pair of showings at 5:30 and 8 p.m. at Marcus Theatres in Cedar Falls. Tickets are $10.

Independent filmmakers Greg Holt and Paco Rosic will be in the house waiting for audience response. This is their first full-length feature film, although they’ve collaborated on several film projects, including a short feature, “Inspired Mind,” and a documentary, “Hopian: Slow Moving Change in America’s Heartland.”

“It’s exciting, and it’s been an interesting journey,” said Holt, who wrote the screenplay and directed the action. He is artistic director at the Waterloo Community Playhouse and has extensive directing and acting experience.

Rosic, the cinematographer and film editor, has had considerable success as an aerosol artist, painter and photographer, including worldwide recognition for his spray paint homage to the Sistine Chapel at the Galleria de Paco in downtown Waterloo.

“For me, I think of, as a kid, going to the movies. It’s a different way to express myself as an artist – frame by frame. I’m proud of this,” said Rosic.

Holt began writing the screenplay in 2020, making at least seven revisions and constantly tweaking scenes as filming began. “It starts out a little like a romance. Our lead character Calvin (Jakob Reha) thinks he’s found the girl of his dreams (Mikayla Wahl as Addy). Long buried secrets and sinister forces threaten far more than the couple’s happiness. And despite Calvin’s attempts to protect Addy, she is a girl ready to protect herself no matter what the cost,” Holt explained.

“It started out as his story, but it turned into more her story, we see how Calvin perceives it. Once you start filming and the actors take it and Paco takes it and shapes it on film, the script becomes something that is unique.”

Rosic and his film unit began filming in February 2021 and wrapped the final retakes in July. He shot in numerous Waterloo and Cedar Falls locations, including Lincoln Perk, Cup of Joe, National Cigar Store, Tony’s LaPizzeria, the Blue Room Bar, Courtyard by Marriott, Main Street Fitness and many others. Several scenes and B-roll footage – supplementary film for establishing a shot or cutaways — were filmed in Rochester, Minnesota, and Chicago along Lakeside Drive, the Wrigleyville neighborhood around Wrigley Field and the subway system.

Kevin Burt and Dan Waterbury wrote original music for the movie, and Burt performs in bar scenes. There are eight main cast members, 19 actors with “significant” roles, Holt said, and numerous extras. Sires plays a character named Lucky Jack, while Funchess is a detective and Waterloo Mayor Hart is accidentally doused with a drink at a bar. Area and regional actors play numerous supporting roles or appear as extras, including Joe Frenna, Tony Tomlyanovich, Ashton Denton, Angelle Waltz, Roberto Estrella, Bob Filllipone, Will Frost and J’Kalien Madison. Rosic and Holt briefly appear in the movie, as well.

Ben Stroh and Howard Allen are executive producers for the movie, and Olivia Hottle-Mossman was production manager.

After filming wrapped, Rosic spent more than 700 hours editing the footage, adding special effects and crafting the film. Following Monday’s previews, Rosic and Holt will continue to fine tune the film in preparation for submitting “Without You” to festivals around the country.

“It’s hard to teach an old dog new tricks, but it’s been nice to push the boundaries and find new frontiers and challenge myself in new ways that is invigorating. It shook up my status quo. Making a movie is humbling. We had a lot to learn, and making the film turned out to be a mini film school,” said Holt.

Rosic agreed. “It was good experience for the next one,” adding that he strives for a painterly quality to the film. “It’s tough to get each scene to look like a masterpiece. I’m not to that point yet, but I’m pushing myself for our next movie.”

The filmmakers have already started on their next film project – another thriller – with plans for statewide auditions.

