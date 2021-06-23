 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Little Red Schoolhouse summer program returns
WATCH NOW: Little Red Schoolhouse summer program returns

CEDAR FALLS -- The Little Red Schoolhouse once again hosted its annual summer program for children from first through seventh grade this week in Cedar Falls. 

Part of the Cedar Falls Historical Society, the historic 1909 one-room schoolhouse held its first of three sessions for the "Crazy to Quilt" theme, which coincides with the society's quilt exhibition at the Victorian House Museum. 

Summer at the Schoolhouse program at Little Red Schoolhouse in Cedar Falls

Students in the program learn about the history of quilting, sewing and dying cloth which they will each use to make a square to be added to a class quilt. 

Other activities throughout the five-day program include games, ice cream making and using quill pens and ink to write invitations for family to attend an ice cream social, talent show and other activities at the end of the week. 

