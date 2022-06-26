WATCH NOW: Little Red Schoolhouse summer camp 'transports' kids through history to 1922

CEDAR FALLS — Grace Morgan, 7, wiped her hands repeatedly with a damp cloth, but no luck. Ink still stained her small fingers. It seems learning to write with a nib pen dipped in an ink well is harder than it looks.

Morgan shrugged. “I like singing songs better.”

Claire Stafford, 9, frowned at blobs of ink blotches on her invitation. “Can I start over, please?”

They weren’t the only kids at the Little Red Schoolhouse Summer Camp last week to leave behind dark-blue fingerprints on Ice Cream Social invitations to be delivered to family members. Most everyone had to start over a few times before they were happy with the results.

It was just one activity in a busy week at the first of five one-week summer camp sessions for first- through sixth-graders. Offered by the Cedar Falls Historical Society, this year’s program, “The Cool Thing About Ice …,” transports children back in time to 1922, the year that the Ice House Museum was built. The Ice House is marking its 100th anniversary this year.

Each morning at camp begins with children lining up outdoors to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and sing “God Bless America” before entering historic Bennington No. 15 school, built in 1909, and standing at their desks. After a morning prayer, the children offer their teachers a respectful “good morning” before submitting to a check of their hands.

“The idea is that in 1922, kids might have dirty hands from riding a horse to school or doing chores before coming to school, and they need to have clean hands in the classroom,” said teacher Cynthia Kenyon.

Kenyon and Jean Richardson have volunteered to teach summer camp for the last nine years. “It’s fun because every year is different, and it’s time I can spend with my grandkids because they come to camp,” Kenyon explained. Anna and Ethan Jacobsen are both summer camp “graduates” who have volunteered to help their grandmother, while their sister Emily, 9, is a camper.

Students are assigned a range of duties for the week, such as bell ringers and water carriers. In addition to doing arithmetic on slate chalkboards and conducting experiments with ice, campers learned the importance of refrigeration by making pickles, crafted snowflakes with shiny chenille craft stems and beads, cut out paper snowflakes, iced cupcakes and made homemade ice cream.

Recess has been 10-year-old Audrey Bartelt’s favorite part of the morning – playing baseball and marbles, jumping rope and “rolling these big hoops with a stick” – but she also was excited about icing and eating a cupcake.

Jace Hoskinson, 11, needed all his energy to hand-crank an old-fashioned ice cream maker, switching arms several times. All 20 campers had a chance to churn the vanilla ice cream, which was scooped out to families on the final day of camp this week. Families were invited to attend an ice cream social and talent show featuring campers singing, performing dramatic readings and reciting poems.

For Hoskinson, touring the Ice House Museum “has been the best part so far, because I got to see how they used to get ice out of the river and all the tools it took. It was dangerous work.”

There are a few spots remaining for campers in July 18 and 25 and Aug. 1 sessions, said Diane Schupbach, programming and outreach coordinator for Cedar Falls Historical Society.

