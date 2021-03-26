WATCH NOW: 'Lighting the Way with Grateful Hearts:' UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital hosts luminary event

WATERLOO – Staff at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital welcomed the community to join in a ceremony Thursday night to commemorate the one-year anniversary since the hospital began seeing patients suffering from COVID-19.
One thousand luminaries with messages of hope and condolences lit a path inside the visitor’s entrance for the “Lighting the Way with Grateful Hearts” event.
“We’re grateful for the community and for everybody that helped get us through this. It’s not over, but we’re definitely nearing the end,” said Sarah Brown, vice president chief of nurses.
Brown remembered how the staff began preparing for a surge of COVID-19 patients early on in the pandemic.
“We didn’t know what we were in for,” she said. “In April or May we thought we were having a surge, but little did we know we actually weren’t. It actually came in November.”
Brown said it has been “all hands on deck” as many employees took on new roles and training to fill in where help was needed the most.
“I think we’ve just recognized that we have to help them (staff members) heal now. They pulled us through this,” Brown said. “As well as honoring the patients that suffered and the patients that have passed.”
When patients were nearing the end of their battle with COVID-19, Allen nurses provided a different type of care. They played music on their cellphones, held hands with patients, and set up Zoom meetings so patients could see their family members.
“It was really rough telling somebody that they can’t have all of their family there if they did have COVID-19,” said Lindsey Brocka, nurse manager of the Allen intensive care unit.
“But nobody died alone,” said Lisa Rider, director of Allen ICU.
“They went out of their way to make them feel loved and not alone,” said Heidi O’Brien, ICU nurse educator. “We saw a lot. We grew together. We leaned on each other a lot.”
Tom Graham, manager of respiratory therapy at Allen and a U.S. veteran, said the camaraderie was comparable to what he experienced in the military.
“The teamwork between the nurses, the therapists, the ancillary services — it was nothing short of amazing. And it’s made better relationships going forward. We built relationships that will last a lifetime,” he said.
Graham, who has worked at Allen for 32 years, said the hospital was fortunate to have enough ventilators when the surge in patients required them.
“It got real hairy. We were down there a couple times, but we made it,” he said, noting the satellite UnityPoint offices shared equipment when needed.
Graham noted the leadership of the hospital was exemplary.
“Our leadership started from frontline workers. They didn’t forget where they came from,” he said.
“Everybody pitched in,” said Rider, including Allen CEO Pam Delagardelle, who also is a nurse. Delagardelle put on her scrubs for many shifts over the past year to help out where she was needed.
“It was truly all hands on deck when we were really full. People were exhausted, and it was just the right thing to do. It gives me a lot of purpose to work alongside of the team when they need the support,” Delagardelle said.