WATCH NOW: 'Lighting the Way with Grateful Hearts:' UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital hosts luminary event

WATERLOO – Staff at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital welcomed the community to join in a ceremony Thursday night to commemorate the one-year anniversary since the hospital began seeing patients suffering from COVID-19.

One thousand luminaries with messages of hope and condolences lit a path inside the visitor’s entrance for the “Lighting the Way with Grateful Hearts” event.

“We’re grateful for the community and for everybody that helped get us through this. It’s not over, but we’re definitely nearing the end,” said Sarah Brown, vice president chief of nurses.

Brown remembered how the staff began preparing for a surge of COVID-19 patients early on in the pandemic.

“We didn’t know what we were in for,” she said. “In April or May we thought we were having a surge, but little did we know we actually weren’t. It actually came in November.”

Brown said it has been “all hands on deck” as many employees took on new roles and training to fill in where help was needed the most.

“I think we’ve just recognized that we have to help them (staff members) heal now. They pulled us through this,” Brown said. “As well as honoring the patients that suffered and the patients that have passed.”