WATCH NOW: Learn to make paper snowflakes with Jamie Bracco's new craft book

WATERLOO – In nature, no two snowflakes are alike. That’s true in Jamie Goble Bracco’s world, too. Her snowflakes are faceted with such shapes as hearts, candy canes, snowmen, Christmas trees, stars, sheep, shepherds and angels.

And her snowflakes don’t melt.

Bracco’s delicate and lacy snowflakes are created using paper and scissors. The Waterloo crafter is the author of a new series of craft books for Plain Sight Publishing, an imprint of Cedar Fort Press, devoted to making paper snowflakes. The first book is “Christmas Snowflakes,” features about three dozen unique snowflake patterns and step-by-step instructions.

She will teach techniques for making paper snowflakes in a workshop from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Waterloo Public Library. Materials will be provided for the family-friendly event, but participants are encouraged to bring a favorite pair of scissors. Copies of Bracco’s book will be available for cash purchase only at the program. Registration is required at waterloopubliclibrary.org.

Bracco learned to make paper snowflakes as a child, and later got her own kids involved in the craft. She has seven children, now ages 8 to 22. Making the snowflakes has become a seasonal family activity, said Bracco.

“We make lots of snowflakes and put them on the windows and string them up before Christmas and keep them up all winter long,” Bracco said.

She enjoys creating and experimenting with different patterns. Her children urged her to include animal shapes in some patterns, including sheep, doves, even camels. “That was the most difficult. I studied photos and watched National Geographic videos to see how camels moved because I wanted their leg positions to be right.”

She also designed nativity scenes into snowflake patterns, which have been exhibited in Cedar Rapids. Bracco put together her patterns into book form for her niece as a Christmas gift, then her niece and friends encouraged her to find a publisher. She received one publisher’s rejection before hearing a resounding “yes” from Cedar Fort Press.

Although the book’s cover promotes “over 25 unique paper snowflake patterns,” there are actually nearly 40 designs. Most are Christmas-themed, but there are a few Valentine and Halloween snowflakes such as a spider web.

Bracco said it was challenging to compose step-by-step instructions for each pattern, “but the most frustrating part was explaining how to fold the paper for a six-sided snowflake. That was tough … it keeps me up at night hoping that people using the book will understand how to fold the paper,” she said.

She uses a variety of paper to cut out snowflakes, including tissue paper, wrapping paper, the inside of business security envelopes, card stock and newsprint. Paper choice, the sharpness of scissors, use of paper punches, the precision of the folds, the steadiness of hands and whether or not cuts are made on the lines or either side of lines will affect the final look of each snowflake.

Bracco’s book also features numerous QR codes users can scan with their phones to connect with videos detailing each step. “Some people understand better by watching someone else doing it, so I wanted people to have the option to watch a video.

“This book is really at the beginner level, so people can learn how to fold and cut out basic snowflakes and try the patterns and maybe start creating their own snowflakes,” she said.

Subsequent books in the series will feature more complex snowflake patterns for advanced students, “The Nativity,” followed by “The Wisemen.”

The book is available for $22.99 at cedarfort.com.

