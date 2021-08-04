WATCH NOW: Learn cupla focal as Gaeilge -- a couple of words in Irish -- during Iowa Irish Fest

WATERLOO – Hey, cogar – listen! Visitors to the Iowa Irish Fest will have a chance to learn cúpla focal as Gaeilge – or a couple of words in the Irish language – from members of Rang Gaeilge San Cedar Valley and Gaeltach Contae Linn.
The three-day 15th annual festival runs Friday through Sunday in and around Lincoln Park in downtown Waterloo. It’s an immersive experience in Irish culture, including music, dance, Irish cuisine, Highland Games, a Cultural Village and a variety of activities, workshops, demonstrations and educational offerings.
Opening ceremonies are at 4 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, the festival begins at 8 a.m., and on Sunday at 9 a.m.
Irish language classes will include “Irish for Beginners and Kids” from 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the Black’s building music room with Peadar Hickey, a New York City-based folk singer and entertainer. An introduction to Irish language class will take place from 2:15 to 3 p.m. Saturday on the mezzanine level at the Black’s building.
“We’ll go over some basic language, mainly words you need to know when traveling in Ireland, like ‘hello,’ ‘goodbye,’ ‘thank you’ and ‘where’s the bathroom?’ We’ll have some fun phrases, too. There’s also a pop-up Gaeilge talk from 7 to 10 p.m. at B+M Dillon’s Pub in the Cultural Village,” said Meagan Visser of Waterloo, who chairs the Cultural Village.
“When we do the pop-up at Dillon Pub, it’s a fun interaction. We make everybody order their drink in Irish so people get to use the language.”
Visser is a long-time member of Rang Gaeilge – even her email signature includes the Gaeilge phrase “Is fear Gaeilge briste ná Béarla cliste,” which translates as “broken Irish is better than clever English.”
She learned to speak Gaeilge in classes with Brendan Dillon, a Hawkeye Community College instructor who was born in Ballydesmond, County Cork, Ireland. “I’ve always loved Irish culture and it was a free class, so it sounded like a good idea. I gave it a try and loved it,” explained Visser.
Dillon died in 2014 after battling leukemia. “We thought, ‘what are we going to with this class?’ For me and the rest of the group, we felt the worst thing was to let the class end. We wanted to honor Brendan by continuing to help each other learn Irish and help other people learn,” she said.
The B+M Dillon Pub at Iowa Irish Fest is named in his honor and for his wife, Mary Ann.
The Irish language is known as “Gaeilge” (pronounced Gwal-gah) and is recognized as the official language of Ireland. Gaelic is an adjective used to describe the people and culture of Ireland, but the language is not Gaelic, although it is OK to say “Irish Gaelic.” “Gaelic,” as a language, is the language of Scotland, Visser explained.
“Irish is one of only nine languages in the world that are verb-subject-object, so it’s kinda Yoda-speak,” Visser said. “The language is challenging, which is probably the reason I like it. It’s mentally challenging when it comes to grammar rules that are different than English-speaking rules.”
She has devoted hours to Irish language classes, immersion weekends spent speaking only Irish, watching movies in Irish, even playing games in Irish. Her goal is to become fluent. She’s traveled to Ireland and planned to return in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic sidelined her trip.
“It’s taken me years to get out of English-speaking brain (translating words instead of thinking in the Irish language)]. Now my phone is Irish, and I have Irish spell-check on my laptop.”
A working knowledge of Irish is helpful for anyone interested in Irish genealogy, dance, literature, history or mythology. Originally from Eldora, Visser traced her family tree and did DNA genealogy. “I’m a classic American mutt, but I found out I’m about one-fourth Irish. Some of my ancestors were from County Cork. I definitely will be going back to Ireland – it’s a beautiful place.”
Rang Gaeilge belongs to Iowa Irish, the name given to the Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Cedar Valley groups devoted to learning and furthering Irish language statewide.
“It’s a community. In 100 years, I never thought I’d have friends all over the world because of learning the language, which is pretty darned awesome. Irish Fest is a community, too, and a fun event. It’s amazing to see what this event does for our community and getting people into Waterloo and into downtown Waterloo,” Visser said.
“The fest helps build our community, and it definitely has an economic impact on downtown Waterloo.”