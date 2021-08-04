WATCH NOW: Learn cupla focal as Gaeilge -- a couple of words in Irish -- during Iowa Irish Fest

“When we do the pop-up at Dillon Pub, it’s a fun interaction. We make everybody order their drink in Irish so people get to use the language.”

Visser is a long-time member of Rang Gaeilge – even her email signature includes the Gaeilge phrase “Is fear Gaeilge briste ná Béarla cliste,” which translates as “broken Irish is better than clever English.”

She learned to speak Gaeilge in classes with Brendan Dillon, a Hawkeye Community College instructor who was born in Ballydesmond, County Cork, Ireland. “I’ve always loved Irish culture and it was a free class, so it sounded like a good idea. I gave it a try and loved it,” explained Visser.

Dillon died in 2014 after battling leukemia. “We thought, ‘what are we going to with this class?’ For me and the rest of the group, we felt the worst thing was to let the class end. We wanted to honor Brendan by continuing to help each other learn Irish and help other people learn,” she said.

The B+M Dillon Pub at Iowa Irish Fest is named in his honor and for his wife, Mary Ann.