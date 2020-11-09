WATCH NOW: Korean War veteran recalls joys, heartache of military service

Viola Rieck was a female soldier in a man’s war. Her story is one of brain, brawn, and pride for her country and the job she was asked to do.
The Iowa native who has lived in Elk Run Heights for years proudly knows from where she came and what a stint in the military did for her life. It was a stint that took her from a squalor beginning in life to growth in the Women’s Army Corps (WACs) and eventually to Japan and Korea during wartime.
It didn’t come without heartache for the Korean War soldiers whose injuries and deaths can’t leave her mind. It came with euphoria as she was on Korean soil during Armistice Day in 1953 when the war ended.
“I am so glad I did the things I did and when I did,” she said. She is married to an Army veteran and had a son and grandson in the Air Force.
Viola entered the military at age 17, believing it was a way out of her poor background. She was born in a tiny town near Algona, one of five children, in 1933. But the family was so poor, she was sent to live in Cedar Rapids with her grandparents. After her grandfather’s death she was sent back to her family in Algona and began working in a café cleaning at age 10 to help the family financially.
She wanted to join the Army as a way out and got all of her paperwork ready, when her father stopped her by not signing the enlistment papers which would allow her to enter the service at age 17. Devastated, her sisters agreed to forge her parents’ signature, which got her enlisted. The Army learned of it after she shipped to Fort Lee, Va., and sent her back home. She remembers her female captain telling her as she packed to go home, ‘We’ve got to let you go, but I tell ya, Viola, if we had a thousand women like you, we wouldn’t need the men to help us.’”
Back home, she was eventually able to persuade her parents to sign and she was sent back to Fort Lee. “I gave my parents a very bad time and they were glad to be rid of me and they signed for me,” she recalled.
She loved every step of the process – the great food the service provided, the friendships she made and the following of orders. She tested into the rank of finance clerk and was sent to finance school in Indianapolis. Within six weeks, she was the only woman remaining in the program, along with 50 men.
“My mother said that this is your body, Viola, and what you do with it is your responsibility. I used to tell the guys, the service can have my brain and brawn, but don’t touch this body,” she laughed.
After completing finance school, she was sent to St. Louis to the Army finance center there, keeping track of overseas soldiers and straightening out pay issues. When her job took her back and forth for six weeks at a time between St. Louis and Indianapolis, she decided to apply for overseas duty, and was sent to Japan, a long 14-day boat trip in which she said she was sick to her stomach the whole time.
There, she could afford a Japanese maid to take care of her laundry and straightening up her area of the Quanset hut.
She decided to learn Japanese to be able to better communicate in the country, and went to night school for a year. Still, more than 60 years later, she recalls some of her Japanese. She was sent to Korea after discovering errors in the pay of some soldiers and went there to help clear it up, getting $1,800 to one soldier. She told a Courier reporter in 2011 that she delivered payroll from her office in Inchon, South Korean, to company headquarters near the front armed with an M-1 rifle in the event of a sniper attack. And she knew how to use it.
“I knew that M-1 as well as any man,” she said.
During this time, she spent time with wounded soldiers in battlefield hospitals, writing their loved ones when they couldn’t write themselves. “When I got through with my job, I would go over and write letters,” she told the Courier. “I’d go to the PX and get them cigarettes.”
She saw severe injuries and death and it broke her heart. She pitched in to tend to the wounded and dying. She relieved medical staff. Recalling those days still brings the 87-year-old to tears.
She remembers the day in 1953 when news of the Korean armistice came over the radio and the elation that came with it – hugs, kisses, and jumping on desks.
“Everybody started yelling, and we were kissing and hugging. The guys were going home to their families, and it meant so much to me,” she recalled to a Courier reporter.
She is the recipient of three medals, the Korean War medal from the U.S. Army, a National Defense service medal and a United Nations service medal for being part of the multinational U.N. force that served during the conflict.
Her worldview belief is that all kinds of people come from all walks of life. “Every one of us is different. If I know a guy who was a prisoner of war I understand what was going on and have the deepest compassion for him.
“Nobody owes me nothing, but I owe them.”
Of her service, Reick said in a 2015 Courier interview, “I didn’t do it for fame and fortune. I did it because I was needed.”
