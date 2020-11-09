WATCH NOW: Korean War veteran recalls joys, heartache of military service

Back home, she was eventually able to persuade her parents to sign and she was sent back to Fort Lee. “I gave my parents a very bad time and they were glad to be rid of me and they signed for me,” she recalled.

She loved every step of the process – the great food the service provided, the friendships she made and the following of orders. She tested into the rank of finance clerk and was sent to finance school in Indianapolis. Within six weeks, she was the only woman remaining in the program, along with 50 men.

“My mother said that this is your body, Viola, and what you do with it is your responsibility. I used to tell the guys, the service can have my brain and brawn, but don’t touch this body,” she laughed.

After completing finance school, she was sent to St. Louis to the Army finance center there, keeping track of overseas soldiers and straightening out pay issues. When her job took her back and forth for six weeks at a time between St. Louis and Indianapolis, she decided to apply for overseas duty, and was sent to Japan, a long 14-day boat trip in which she said she was sick to her stomach the whole time.

There, she could afford a Japanese maid to take care of her laundry and straightening up her area of the Quanset hut.