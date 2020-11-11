WATCH NOW: Korean War Navy vet's 8mm rescue footage subject of documentary

Rector served in the U.S. Navy from April 1952 to December 1955 – “three years, eight months and 11 days,” he recalled. During those years aboard the USS Los Angeles, the ship had three deployments to North Korea.

Born on Nov. 21, 1930, Rector grew up on a farm near Denver. He graduated from Denver High School in 1949, and had a college scholarship. Instead he enlisted in the U.S. Navy before he got drafted into the U.S. Army. His father had served in World War II and his grandfather in World War I, both fighting in Germany with the U.S. Army.

After graduating from boot camp at Naval Station Great Lakes near Chicago, Rector was sent to San Francisco, where he boarded the USS Los Angeles, docked near the Golden Gate Bridge. It wasn’t long before the heavy cruiser was deployed to the Korean theater as part of a larger taskforce that included the attack carrier USS Wasp.

Rector went through boot camp and served aboard the Los Angeles with Richard Reynolds of Sumner. Reynolds was transferred after a few years, but the men have remained lifelong friends.

“We did everything together – ate together, went to movies aboard ship, went on leave – we became real good friends, and it made it easier to have someone there who was from the place I was,” he explained.