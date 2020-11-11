WATCH NOW: Korean War Navy vet's 8mm rescue footage subject of documentary

DENVER — At 90, Bill Rector can recall with vivid detail when the USS Los Angeles rescued two downed U.S. pilots during the Korean War.
From his perch commanding a 3-inch 50 caliber gun turret — called “tom toms,” he had a bird’s eye view of an American plane being shot down by enemy fire and crashing into the sea, while the pilots parachuted out and landed on the beach at Wonsan Harbor, North Korea.
The enemy chased and fired on the pilots as they sprinted down the beach. Gun batteries on the Los Angeles laid down withering fire at the enemy to give the fleeing Americans cover. At the same time, the ship launched a helicopter off its fantail and in two separate swoops rescued both airmen in a sling.
Rector watched and filmed the rescue on 8mm film. “We fired above the enemy’s heads – every seventh round would explode above them and the shrapnel killed them. We just wiped them out. One of the pilots was hit in the arm by the North Koreans. The helicopter landed on the ship, the two guys got off and kissed the deck. They were so happy to be alive. That was something to watch. That stays with me,” said Rector, who tears up retelling the pilots’ reaction to their rescue.
The former gunner’s mate admitted he might have been in trouble if his commanding officers had known he filmed the rescue. The footage Rector shot will be featured in a documentary now in the works at Public TV WSIU in Carbondale, Ill. Before COVID-19, Rector had been interviewed and filmed at the Grout Museum of History and Science in Waterloo, and at his rural century farm near Denver.
Rector served in the U.S. Navy from April 1952 to December 1955 – “three years, eight months and 11 days,” he recalled. During those years aboard the USS Los Angeles, the ship had three deployments to North Korea.
Born on Nov. 21, 1930, Rector grew up on a farm near Denver. He graduated from Denver High School in 1949, and had a college scholarship. Instead he enlisted in the U.S. Navy before he got drafted into the U.S. Army. His father had served in World War II and his grandfather in World War I, both fighting in Germany with the U.S. Army.
After graduating from boot camp at Naval Station Great Lakes near Chicago, Rector was sent to San Francisco, where he boarded the USS Los Angeles, docked near the Golden Gate Bridge. It wasn’t long before the heavy cruiser was deployed to the Korean theater as part of a larger taskforce that included the attack carrier USS Wasp.
Rector went through boot camp and served aboard the Los Angeles with Richard Reynolds of Sumner. Reynolds was transferred after a few years, but the men have remained lifelong friends.
“We did everything together – ate together, went to movies aboard ship, went on leave – we became real good friends, and it made it easier to have someone there who was from the place I was,” he explained.
Winter was brutal, even aboard ship, Rector said. “During that first deployment, men stood watch when it was 30 below zero. We had to stand by the stacks where heat came up from the pipes to get warm. We had leather coveralls with sheepskin lining and used binoculars to watch for enemy planes and submarines. You could only stand it out there for 10 or 15 minutes, it was so cold. We were on for four hours but the watch changed every 15 minutes so we could go indoors and warm up. Some guys lost toes from frostbite.”
The ship came under attack twice in 1953 by enemy shore batteries. On one occasion, Rector said, “We watched their shells falling into the ocean and didn’t think they’d hit us, but the shells got closer and closer until one hit under the 3-inch 50mm. It blew up where empty shell casings dropped under the gun. The next one hit under the stack and the (shell) loaders got hit with shrapnel in the face, arms and neck, but nobody got killed.
“The captain gave the order for all hands below deck, and some of the guys were so scared that they jumped from halfway down the 15-foot ladder to the deck and broke ankles, hurt their knees. We got ‘em to sickbay and then the captain sent everyone back up topside saying ‘we’re going to get those so-and-so’s,” Rector said.
The USS Los Angeles was the first Navy vessel to take enemy fire in Korea and fired about 25,000 rounds of ammunition at enemy shores during two tours of duty. She established a record for the longest-sustained bombardment ever logged by an American warship, according to official USS LA CA-135 history.
When Rector shipped out of the Navy in 1955, he returned home to Denver and began farming. He met Deena and they were married in 1956 and reared four children. Later he started Denver Spraying Services and began raising exotic livestock, including llamas.
Still active after nine decades, Rector continues to farm, sell N.K Seeds and raise exotics. He’s proud of his Korean War service.
“I think we had to be there. I feel we did our job. We had to do it, and we tried to do a good job. But I couldn’t wait to get home,” he added.
