CEDAR FALLS — Nile Kinnick is a larger-than-life figure in Iowa history, a football legend who died too young, and whose legacy as an athlete and leader continues to inspire.

On Thursday, the Northeast Iowa premiere of “Kinnick: The Documentary” will take place at 7 p.m. in Lang Auditorium on the University of Northern Iowa campus. Admission is free and open to the public.

The feature-length documentary explores the young man from Adel’s beginnings during the Great Depression, winning the Heisman Trophy at the University of Iowa, studying law and becoming a naval aviator in World War II.

“Kinnick was such a focused and hyper-aware young person. What I hope people get out of this documentary experience is learning just how driven he was toward excellence, and how purposeful and deliberate all of his decisions were,” said Christopher Cook, co-director and 2008 University of Northern Iowa graduate.

The Iowa Hawkeye became a legend in the minds of sports fans and, in 1972, the U of I renamed its football stadium in Kinnick’s honor. At a time when stadiums are being renamed for corporate donors, Kinnick and Jack Trice Stadium at Iowa State University remain dedicated to their namesakes. Trice was ISU’s first African-American athlete.

“These are two young players from Division I schools who both died before age 25,” said Cook. “I was really engaged by the idea of telling the story of both, but their stories were each so full, we ended up splitting the film in two, and so we have ‘Kinnick: The Documentary.’”

Research has been completed for the Trice project, which is on hold until funding can be secured, Cook explained.

He will introduce “Kinnick” and plans to lead an audience discussion following the screening. Cook runs his own company in Kansas City, Brainroot, where he produces both creative content and documentary media.

“I’m really looking forward to showing something I’m proud of and to show how I’ve been able to take the skills I was taught at UNI and use them on such a large project,” the filmmaker said. He is the sole Iowa Regents University graduate to work on the documentary.

In 1939, Kinnick won every major award in football and won the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year, the first college football player to be given the honor. His Heisman Trophy speech won an ovation in New York City, not only for accepting the award, but for “typifying everything admirable in American youth,” an AP reporter wrote.

“You have this rural kid from Iowa, speaking to all these rich folks in New York City, straight-up telling them what’s what, instead of the typical ‘thank you’ speech – the daring he had, and the ability to speak so eloquently about what was happening in the world,” Cook noted.

The documentary also lays to rest several Kinnick stories, including his enlistment in the U.S. Navy. In the myth, Kinnick is in the college library when he hears about the Pearl Harbor bombing and goes out to immediately enlist.

“What we found in interviews and in his correspondence, was that enlisting was a calculated decision. Kinnick volunteered ahead of Pearl Harbor. He was aware of gathering storm clouds and that war was brewing in Europe. He knew if ‘I want people to listen to me, I had to be willing to act as well as talk,’” Cook said.

Ensign Kinnick was a month shy of his 25th birthday when he died June 2, 1943. On a routine training flight, he developed serious engine trouble and was unable to return to his aircraft carrier, the USS Lexington. Following standard operating procedure, he ditched the aircraft in the sea near the coast of Venezuela, but didn’t survive the crash.

The documentary screening is sponsored by the UNI Department of Communication and Media and the Iowa Broadcasters Association Foundation. The film is currently available on Vimeo for purchase: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/kinnickdocumentary. It will be released on AppleTV and Amazon Video to purchase or rent on Dec. 5. Blu-ray/DVD combo discs will be available for purchase on Amazon near the end of November.