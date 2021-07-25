WATCH NOW: Kim Manning to retire as Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau executive director

CEDAR FALLS – Executive Director Kim Manning has been at the Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau “long enough to learn many new skills – and long enough to relearn them.”
After 24 years, Manning is retiring with plans to rock grandbabies and watch more T-ball games. She’s proud to be leaving behind an organization that is humming with purpose.
“When you’ve worked this long and hard, to leave things in good condition is rewarding. We have a great staff and passionate volunteers. Last year with COVID was definitely hard, but I feel good about how we spent our time developing the tools needed to move forward,” Manning said.
An open house is planned from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Center. It is open to the public.
“It’s a tough decision, and there are so many people and exciting projects in the works that I’m going to miss. I want to be able to look back and be proud of what I’ve accomplished. My work has been fun, and I’ve been exposed to so many new things. But I feel confident that it is the right time to retire.”
Manning joined the bureau in 1997 and became director in 2000 when Jan Andersen retired. A 1976 graduate of Waterloo West High School, Manning attended the American Institute of Business and worked at Control-o-Fax for 20 years before changing careers.
“Jan was a great mentor for me, and I learned so much. It’s important to respect and learn from the best. It all comes down to quality of life, and I’ve always been very motivated to make our community better and a better place to live,” she explained.
The highlights of her career include building and opening the Visitors Center in 2004 – “quite an exciting time” – as well as Cedar Falls playing host to three RAGBRAI overnights during her tenure – “each with a different personality” – and fostering a successful partnership between the Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau with Experience Waterloo.
“We’ve had a lot of success, and it’s been a group effort. We work closely together every day and support one another. We’ve been doing a joint travel guide since I’ve been director. We collaborate on a lot of projects and work well across the communities. We serve on one another’s boards.
“Our partnership is about making this a bigger and better destination and encouraging people to work together,” Manning said, noting that visitors view the cities as a metropolitan area. “Tourists don’t realize when they’ve crossed the ‘border’ from one community to the next. We’re all one destination to them.”
Tavis Hall, Experience Waterloo executive director, said he hates to see Manning retire. "She has done incredible work with Cedar Falls tourism. But I've known and worked with Kim long enough to know she wants to go out on top," he said.
Cedar Falls and the area have experienced “a nice streak of growth,” Manning said, that has resulted in numerous state awards, including Iowa Community Tourism of the Year, Iowa Attraction of the Year for Cedar Valley Trails, Tourism Community of the Year and Iowa’s Best Trail Town.
“We wrapped our arms around the trails and nurtured that growth. Our downtown is a wonderful attraction and the University of Northern Iowa has great facilities and events. Other communities are envious at how engaged UNI is in the community. The Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center has brought so much to the area, too. There are always so many activities and events in the area that there’s always something to do.”
Upcoming projects include riverfront improvements and a white water course.
Manning has served as president for both Eastern Iowa Tourism Association and Travel Federation of Iowa, and is among those working to develop a new statewide organization, Iowa Travel Industry Partners. In addition, she has received the Iowa Tourism Leadership award.
“The job has changed a lot over the years. It’s become less about the hands-on marketing and promotion of the community and more about managing staff. I try to focus more on leadership and less on management. I’ve had a number of great mentors to observe and help me in this regard, including the Global Leadership Summit offered at my church,” she explained.
In 2013, Manning took over management of the Hearst Center for the Arts. Both the bureau and center are operated under the city of Cedar Falls’ umbrella. “We’ve made great strides. Heather Skeens is doing a wonderful job building a great culture in her building, and the center is poised for growth.”
Social media also has dramatically changed the 24-7 nature of tourism, as well. “It’s one of our major marketing tools now. We have a really talented staff who keeps on top of everything and makes it happen with Instagram, instant messaging, Facebook, our website, all of it.”
She expects her retirement will be filled with activities with grandchildren, as well as traveling with her husband, Bob. “Then I’ll take the opportunity to reinvent myself once again and refocus on my priorities,” she said.
Manning is proud of the projects she’s worked on over the years which “have had a positive impact on our community. It all goes back to quality of life, and I truly believe we deliver. In the end, it’s all about the people. This business is about relationship building, and I’ve been blessed to work with great people – staff and volunteers – who have become dear friends.”