WATCH NOW: Kim Manning to retire as Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau executive director

“Jan was a great mentor for me, and I learned so much. It’s important to respect and learn from the best. It all comes down to quality of life, and I’ve always been very motivated to make our community better and a better place to live,” she explained.

The highlights of her career include building and opening the Visitors Center in 2004 – “quite an exciting time” – as well as Cedar Falls playing host to three RAGBRAI overnights during her tenure – “each with a different personality” – and fostering a successful partnership between the Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau with Experience Waterloo.

“We’ve had a lot of success, and it’s been a group effort. We work closely together every day and support one another. We’ve been doing a joint travel guide since I’ve been director. We collaborate on a lot of projects and work well across the communities. We serve on one another’s boards.

“Our partnership is about making this a bigger and better destination and encouraging people to work together,” Manning said, noting that visitors view the cities as a metropolitan area. “Tourists don’t realize when they’ve crossed the ‘border’ from one community to the next. We’re all one destination to them.”