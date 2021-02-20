WATCH NOW: Kids catch the (snow) drift with Hartman Reserve Nature Center's 'Snow-Cademy' adventures

CEDAR FALLS -- Snow falls with no assembly required. But no kid worth their mittens is going to pass up a chance to make a snowball to lob at a friend, try to build a snow fort, or be the first to leave boot tracks in knee-high drifts.

The 20 or so elementary-age children gathered Friday for Hartman Reserve Nature Center’s Snow-Cademy did some of those things and more during the four-hour adventure into the winter wonderland of nature.

“Normally we do a School’s Out Day Camp, but with COVID, we changed it to a half-day and organized it so kids could spend more time outdoors playing in the snow,” said Naturalist Katy Cantin.

While there are plenty of organized activities planned throughout the half-day camp, naturalist Katie Klus explained, “In a variety of ways, we let the group decide so they have ownership over what they’re doing. We want them to have fun, so we do a lot of unstructured play. It’s a day off from school and a chance for them to recharge. Play is good for the brain.”