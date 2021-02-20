WATCH NOW: Kids catch the (snow) drift with Hartman Reserve Nature Center's 'Snow-Cademy' adventures

CEDAR FALLS -- Snow falls with no assembly required. But no kid worth their mittens is going to pass up a chance to make a snowball to lob at a friend, try to build a snow fort, or be the first to leave boot tracks in knee-high drifts.
The 20 or so elementary-age children gathered Friday for Hartman Reserve Nature Center’s Snow-Cademy did some of those things and more during the four-hour adventure into the winter wonderland of nature.
“Normally we do a School’s Out Day Camp, but with COVID, we changed it to a half-day and organized it so kids could spend more time outdoors playing in the snow,” said Naturalist Katy Cantin.
While there are plenty of organized activities planned throughout the half-day camp, naturalist Katie Klus explained, “In a variety of ways, we let the group decide so they have ownership over what they’re doing. We want them to have fun, so we do a lot of unstructured play. It’s a day off from school and a chance for them to recharge. Play is good for the brain.”
Bundled up to their eyeballs in winter clothes -- and wearing masks for COVID-19 protection, the kids first blew off steam hiking snowy trails into the woods. Cantin and others kept an eagle eye on kids as they climbed and balanced on fallen logs, jumping off into soft landings in the snow and explored lean-tos scattered in the woods.
Students poked into brush piles and heard about how brush provides protection and nesting for birds and small rodents and a food source for predators, how to recognize animal tracks and scat and what deer eat in winter.
A similar event took place in January. Both camps were filled.
Curious about the holes in some trees, the kids heard about tapping maple trees as the sap begins to flow in March and how it is collected and made into syrup. They learned to make treats like S’mores over a fire. Snowshoeing was an option, too.
Sufficiently worn out and warming up indoors, children met some of Hartman Reserve’s resident animals, played board games, participated in craft activities and spent a considerable amount of time getting to know each other.
“It’s a chance for kids to make new friends. Kids want to hang out with other kids and talk, especially now because they haven’t been able to do much of that since COVID,” Cantin noted.