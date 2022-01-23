WATCH NOW: Kevin Dill turns his art into donations, attention for dementia

WATERLOO – A lot has happened in the three years since Kevin Dill was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia and retired as director of Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs.

Although he is “in the middle stages” of this degenerative and progressive form of dementia, Dill continues to serve on the action team for Dementia Friendly Cedar Valley, an organization he worked to establish in conjunction with Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging.

And he’s become an artist and fundraiser. His most recent painting generated a $1,600 donation for the dementia group. Another painting fetched $500, with requests for three more paintings for donors.

“I’m surprised anyone would want to buy one of my paintings,” said Dill, 57. “My wife, Tammy, got me a painting set for Christmas, and I put on my headphones and listen to music and paint. I’m in a whole different world where I feel normal. With Lewy Body Dementia, my mind doesn’t always work right, and I can’t talk well. My hands shake. Painting and listening to music helps me focus,” he explained.

Dill originally posted photos of his paintings on Facebook to show his accomplishments. For people with dementia, self-expression through art and music can ease anxiety and depression and foster a sense of calm and self-control even after the disease has progressed, research shows. Dill’s postings quickly turned into an online auction among followers.

“The paintings aren’t that good, but people want to donate money to our cause,” said Dill, formerly of Waterloo. His family moved to North Liberty so he would be closer to treatment at the Iowa City VA Health Care System.

Lewy Body Dementia is one of the most common causes of dementia, according to the National Institute of Aging, affecting more than 1 million Americans. It is a progressive disease that worsens over time. Symptoms include memory loss, confusion, tremors, difficulty walking, paranoia and hallucinations. The late actor/comedian Robin Williams was suffering from Lewy Body Dementia, but he never knew because it was diagnosed during his post-mortem examination.

Dill, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, compares it to “being on a roller coaster. One day I feel almost normal, and the next day, my memory is gone, my cognitive abilities are gone. I forget to eat or sleep. I have good days and bad days, but more bad days than good.”

Before he was diagnosed in 2019, his wife and staff noticed he was having memory and cognition difficulties. He was tired, had trouble walking and began having hallucinations. After months of testing, including MRIs and PET scans, and meetings with specialists, he was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia.

When Dill retired from the VA, “Mayor (Quentin) Hart reached out to me and said he wanted Waterloo to become Iowa’s first dementia-friendly city and would I help,” Dill explained “I appreciated that. When I was diagnosed, it was ‘here’s your diagnosis and here’s your medicine, see you again in six months.’ I asked ‘where do I go now?’ and the response was ‘I don’t know.’ There weren’t any resources or support for people like me. Nobody knew where to send me or help figure out what’s next.”

Dill struggled with depression. “I still do. I’ve thought about suicide many times. I didn’t want anyone to take care of me. I thought my whole life was over. Then I thought about being a vet and my job as VA director where I worked to improve the lives of vets who feel invisible, to improve their quality of life and give them hope. The typical lifespan for someone with Lewy Body is two to eight years, but some have lived even 20 years. I decided I wanted to raise awareness and give people a place to turn.”

Dementia Friendly Cedar Valley provides those resources, said Dementia Friendly state coordinator Megan Zimmerman. The organization promotes change and education in communities to create an informed, safe and respectful place for people living with dementia and their caregivers.

The initiative involves people like Dill who are living with dementia, as well as caregivers, dementia experts, the faith-based community and other people “who are all really passionate and want to help people. We want to make sure that, upon diagnosis, people are getting the support and resources they need,” said Zimmerman.

Recently Dill and his wife participated in a new Dementia Friendly Iowa awareness campaign. The YouTube video series is meant to show that dementia “is more than just memory loss,” Zimmerman said. “We want to hear the voices of people with dementia who are the crux of this. I can talk about it all day, but people get so much more from listening to someone who has dementia and their caregivers.”

Additionally, the group offers training for businesses and companies who want to foster a friendly environment for people living with dementia. Zimmerman pointed out that the majority of people with dementia are living in their communities, not care facilities. They shop, dine out, visit the library and participate in everyday activities.

“Some of those people are like me who are still young and who you wouldn’t think of having dementia,” Dill said.

Since its launch in 2020, dementia-friendly training has taken place at 21 businesses.

“Training is tailored to specific organizations and having someone like Kevin share his personal experience, helps teach people to be patient and how to communicate with someone who has dementia. Education can make all the difference,” said Zimmerman.

In addition, Dill came up with the idea to design and launch a T-shirt campaign and donate the proceeds to Dementia Friendly Cedar Valley. So far, 200 T-shirts were ordered in three days from people across 13 states. T-shirts can be ordered at https://www.cornfeddesigns.net/shop/lewy-body-dementia/63.

For information on Dementia Friendly Cedar Valley and Dementia Friendly Iowa, visit https://www.nei3a.org/our-services/dementia-friendly-communities.aspx.

