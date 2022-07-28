WATCH NOW: Kennel upgrades showcase cats available to adopt at Cedar Bend Humane Society

WATERLOO — Furry felines in the market for forever homes at Cedar Bend Humane Society are now awaiting adopters in comfortable new kitty condos and kennels.

Custom-made kennels purchased from Snyder Manufacturing have increased the organization’s holding capacity from 60 to a minimum of 111 in its adoption building and from 25 to 90 in two rooms of the intake building’s stray hold.

“We’ve been working on the cat condo project for over a year. We wanted a way to better accommodate the cats and these kennels and cat condos better showcase the cats and provides us with better flexibility,” said Kristy Gardner, CBHS executive director.

“The condos and kennels give the adoption center a whole different feeling. It opens up the lobby area and makes it more appealing for adopters to interact with the cats.”

In addition, the humane society has launched a new Sponsor a Kennel fundraiser.

Last year, CBHS took in 2,300 cats, including strays and owner surrenders.

“May to October are our heaviest months. We’ve had 200 to 300 cats in one month, sometimes whole litters of kittens,” Gardner said. “It becomes challenging to make room for everyone.”

The increased variety of individual and community cat condos will allow CBHS staff and the medical team to better meet the personal and health needs of every cat and kitten in the shelter. The cats are spayed and neutered, vaccinated and receive any necessary medical care before being adopted.

“We always have cats that need medical care or special food or have other needs that have to be met. We deal with lots of fleas and ear mites and other issues. Cats come in with upper respiratory issues. It’s like kids at a day care center – you don’t know what the cats have been exposed to when they come in, and they can pass something along to the other cats,” Gardner explained.

Cats have been relocated from large community cat rooms into smaller colonies and individual living quarters, which has made for healthier, happier, and less stressed cats.

Kennels have perching shelves and portals that can be opened up to allow passage between kennels. They were designed to fit the space but can be easily moved and repositioned, if necessary.

Upgrades were made possible by generous donations in memory of Linda Dobbyn, June Jacobs and Kalli Corwin as well as from Sue Lund, Gardner said.

The community also can support the program through Sponsor a Kennel. CBHS sets no time limit on how long homeless pets wait for adoption and is committed to finding them loving homes no matter how long it takes. Sponsoring a kennel helps the shelter provide hundreds of animals in their care with food, bedding, toys and medical care until adoption day.

“We are thankful for all the donations we receive from the community. It has allowed us to move forward with this project. Sponsoring a kennel means we can continue to give overall daily care to these animals until they get a home and donors will be individually recognized,” Gardner said.

There are $100, $200 and $300 giving levels and various sponsor options. A custom sign recognizing a donor will be installed on a cat kennel and the individuals, group or business making the donation will be invited to the shelter to take a photograph with an adoptable pet and share it on the organization’s Facebook page.

Visit cedarbendhumane.org for more details or contact Cedar Bend Humane Society’s Marketing & Events Coordinator, Mackenzie Ellis, at cedarbendmarketing@gmail.com for information.