WATCH NOW: Kaleidoscope Series attendance soars via virtual performance season

CEDAR FALLS — The Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center’s Kaleidoscope Series went virtual during the coronavirus pandemic – and is on track to increase attendance by 32%.

The series’ mission is to provide young people multiple opportunities to experience a wide range of the performing arts. Through live performances in the Great Hall, “typically we reach around 45,000 annually,” said Amy Hunzelman, director of education and special projects. When the season wraps in April, she anticipates virtual programming will have reached 66,556 individuals.

“It’s been amazing to see the growth of the Kaleidoscope Series as we’ve been able to extend beyond the Cedar Valley and Northeast Iowa. We’ve always been a presence in smaller communities with shows we take on the road, but jumping into a complete virtual experience has enabled us to serve more students and school districts and provide those art experiences,” she said.

She cites the “Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad,” a drama with music about the abolitionist born into slavery who escaped and helped others to freedom. The show, which began Feb. 3 and runs through March 26, has already reached nearly 16,000 third- through eighth-graders.