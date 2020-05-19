WATCH NOW: Junior Achievement guide helps teens make sense of COVID-19 economic impact

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Parents and teachers in need of answers to teens’ questions about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic will find answers in a new guide, “Making Sense: Understanding the Financial Impact of COVID-19.” Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa has released the free resource that was written with middle school and high school students in mind.

“This is a tool that can help parents shed some light on what’s happening to the economy with specific financial content that answers questions like ‘what does a supply chain look like,’ ‘what does the economy look like going through a pandemic,’ ‘why are some people losing their jobs?’ We’ve been working with Junior Achievement offices nationally and the headquarters in Colorado Springs to really focus content on financial literacy and what is relevant at this particular time,” said Katelyn Tungland, JA of Eastern Iowa senior district manager.

The guide uses relatable examples to explain what a recession is, how the Federal Reserve works and steps being taken by the government and private sector to deal with the economic impact associated with COVID-19.