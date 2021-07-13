 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Juneau commander's grandson donates legacy items to Grout Museum
WATERLOO – Knute Swensen brought cargo and recollections for his third visit to the Grout Museum District.

Swensen is grandson of U.S. Navy Capt. Lyman K. Swenson, commander of the USS Juneau lost to the depths of the Pacific Ocean with Waterloo’s five Sullivan brothers during World War II. On Tuesday, he brought objects and papers that are part of his family legacy for safekeeping at the Grout.

“This is the one place I thought these things should be because of the Sullivans. There’s a lot of interest here in keeping the names and history alive, and no finer place to bring them,” said Swensen, who lives in Huntington Beach, Calif. (The spelling of Swensen’s surname differs from his grandfather's because of a U.S. Navy Academy error his grandfather didn’t correct.)

“I love coming to Iowa. I just love the state, and everyone has been so welcoming,” said Swensen, who also threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Waterloo Bucks game on Monday night.

Among objects Swensen donated are declassified statements from the Navy given by Juneau survivors, an unopened box containing a USS Juneau model, framed photographs of his grandfather, as well as photographs of his late father, also a career Naval officer, a statement from Admiral William Halsey, commander of the South Pacific area who lead Allied forces in the Battle of Guadalcanal during WWII, lauding sailors’ heroism in battle, as well as numerous newspapers and magazines.

One such Life magazine article shows a photo of U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt and Prime Minister Winston Churchill of Great Britain with Capt. Swenson standing in the background. Swenson commanded the destroyer escort when the world leaders met at sea in early 1942.

Knute Swensen 4

Knute Swensen, grandson of USS Juneau commander, Capt. Lyman Knute Swenson, discusses the items relating to his grandfather's service that he is donating to the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum on Tuesday.

“The Juneau was quite a ship and already heroic in battles before it went down,” Knute Swensen said. He is particularly proud to loan the Grout his grandfather’s captain shoulder board for display. “Those are the most important pieces to me, and few of the letters, including a letter written my someone to my dad about my grandfather.”

At 49, Swenson took command of the light cruiser USS Juneau on Dec. 18 1941, while it was still under construction. His son, Lyman Jr., was a student at the Naval Academy when his dad paid a visit to Annapolis, Md., and talked about leaving for war in the Pacific.

“He told my dad that once he went to the Pacific, he didn’t think he would return. The Juneau was a thin-skinned cruiser, and he knew the dangers they would be confronting,” Knute Swensen said, citing his dad’s recollections.

Knute Swensen 5

Knute Swensen, grandson of USS Juneau commander, Capt. Lyman Knute Swenson, discusses the items relating to his grandfather's service that he is donating to the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum on Tuesday.

His grandfather also felt the burden of having multiple brothers serving together on the cruiser. George, Francis, Joseph, Madison and Albert Sullivan weren’t the only brothers aboard the Juneau. Four brothers from Connecticut, named Rogers, served aboard the ship but split up before Guadalcanal with two leaving the Juneau, while the Sullivan brothers chose to stick together.

On Nov. 13, 1942, Swenson, the Sullivans and most of the Juneau’s 700-member crew died after their ship was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine. The battle-damaged cruiser was returning from the Battle of Guadalcanal when it was struck by one of two Japanese torpedoes meant for the U.S. San Francisco.

The Juneau broke apart and sank within 20 seconds, according to accounts. More than 100 sailors survived the sinking, but died from wounds, exposure or shark attacks during eight days in the water. Only 10 survivors were rescued. The Navy launched USS The Sullivans ships and Juneau-class cruiser in honor of the loss. A destroyer was named for Swenson, who also posthumously received a Navy Cross.

Knute Swensen 3

Knute Swensen, grandson of USS Juneau commander, Capt. Lyman Knute Swenson, is donating items relating to his grandfather's service to the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum on Tuesday.

On March 17, 2018, the well-preserved wreck of the Juneau was located by Paul Allen’s research crew aboard the RV Petrel. It was at a depth of 13,800 feet off the coast of the Solomon Islands.

Among local veterans who gathered for Swensen’s presentation and discussion were Yolando Loveless, Black Hawk County Veterans Affair coordinator, Chiquita Loveless, military and veteran student services coordinator for the University of Northern Iowa, and Vietnam veteran Len Swiatley.

