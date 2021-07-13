WATCH NOW: Juneau commander's grandson donates legacy items to Grout Museum

One such Life magazine article shows a photo of U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt and Prime Minister Winston Churchill of Great Britain with Capt. Swenson standing in the background. Swenson commanded the destroyer escort when the world leaders met at sea in early 1942.

“The Juneau was quite a ship and already heroic in battles before it went down,” Knute Swensen said. He is particularly proud to loan the Grout his grandfather’s captain shoulder board for display. “Those are the most important pieces to me, and few of the letters, including a letter written my someone to my dad about my grandfather.”

At 49, Swenson took command of the light cruiser USS Juneau on Dec. 18 1941, while it was still under construction. His son, Lyman Jr., was a student at the Naval Academy when his dad paid a visit to Annapolis, Md., and talked about leaving for war in the Pacific.

“He told my dad that once he went to the Pacific, he didn’t think he would return. The Juneau was a thin-skinned cruiser, and he knew the dangers they would be confronting,” Knute Swensen said, citing his dad’s recollections.