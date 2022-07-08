WATCH NOW: Joan Stigler: Moved by love to serve youths

Seventh in a series on The Courier’s Eight Over 80 winners.

WATERLOO — Joan Stigler’s childhood was built around three words: I love you.

Throughout her adult life, she’s made sure at-risk children hear those words, too. Whether it’s elementary students who struggle with reading or teens learning to parent or children needing behavioral guidance, many have flourished under Stigler’s warm, loving guidance.

That legacy made the 83-year-old (who pronounces her first name “JoAnn”) a shoo-in for a 2022 Courier Eight Over 80 award.

“She would spend as much time with them until she felt they had learned how to take care of themselves,” said Robert Brown, who nominated Stigler for the award.

She was born and raised in Marshalltown before moving to Waterloo in 1960. Stigler and her late husband, Michael, and their three children quickly planted roots at Payne Memorial AME Church.

“I joined the choir and taught Sunday school,” she said. “I started with the little ones, and then did junior and senior high. … I’ve been a member there for more than 50 years.”

Payne Church was where she met her best friend, the late Lillian Thomas, who further sparked Stigler’s fire to help young people. Thomas, who died in September 2021, was a Courier 8 Over 80 winner in 2020.

The pair was a community force to be reckoned with.

“Lil knew how to plan things out. She just had that mother’s touch,” Stigler said. “She’s really left a hole in my heart since September.”

Stigler worked for a local telephone company for 31 years. She took advantage of a company program that paid for her college education. At 52 years old, she graduated from Upper Iowa University with a bachelor’s degree in social work. Her grade point average was 3.9.

Armed with her degree, compassion, kindness and wisdom, she poured her heart and soul into helping troubled youth.

“Ever since I was born I was always told ‘I love you.’ Some of the children I worked with had never heard that before. I just did not realize that until I started volunteering.

“Family was always very important when I was coming up as a child. We weren’t rich but we sure had a lot of love. … You think that everybody is raised alike and then you find out that it’s not true. Not everybody gets three meals. I had a blessed childhood, and so many kids weren’t getting what I got at home.”

Stigler was determined to be a part of the village it takes to raise children.

“Growing up, it really was a village. Neighbors, friends, grandparents, any adult could guide and correct us. As I became an adult and saw what was happening, I recognized the need for that village.”

Stigler was a mentor in a YWCA program that educated teen parents on how to care for their new babies. She volunteered in schools to help low-income and at-risk elementary students learn to read and was a mentor to children in the juvenile probation system.

“These kids came from not the best of neighborhoods and maybe had some troubles at home. I tried to get in their world,” Stigler explained. “That was rewarding for me because they were 6 to 12 years old and all they needed was somebody to listen and love them and talk to them. You could see they hadn’t been trained and didn’t know what love is. All they needed was love.”

Many of those children, now adults, have approached Stigler around town to thank her for her kindness and support.

“They were just young kids, 6 or 7. They’re grown men and women now, and some of them still come up and say to me, ‘Hey Ms. Stigler, do you remember me?’ It makes me feel like I made a difference.”

Stigler made an impact on the Cedar Valley in other ways, too. She was on the board of the Family and Children’s Council for three years, serving as board chair for a year. She also was on the Black Hawk County Board of Health for six years, with two of those years as chairwoman.

For three years, she was president of Club Les Dames, which was established in 1960 to promote personal growth, better community relations, and education among young Black women. Stigler also was a member of the diversity and multicultural affairs board at the phone company where she worked.

Stigler is modest about her accomplishments and influence on her community, and is grateful and humbled to receive an Eight Over 80 award.

“I was really surprised,” she said. “Why me? Who would ever think of me? But I’m honored. When I volunteer, I do it because it’s something I like to do.”