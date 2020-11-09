WATCH NOW: Janesville soldier feted with German feast at end of WWII

EDITOR'S NOTE: Otto Lewis “Lew” Boeck of Janesville died Wednesday, Nov. 4. You can read his obituary at https://wcfcourier.com/lifestyles/announcements/obituaries/otto-l-boeck/article_e8e0a61f-ff7f-5521-9c76-3ad9d2ea948e.html
JANESVILLE — Otto Lewis “Lew” Boeck was “the man who came to dinner” at the end of World War II.
To be more correct, he was the G.I. who came to dinner. And it was a long hard road before his table was ready.
It included a courageous stand on a snowy forest ridge in Belgium that helped break the last major German offensive of the war.
Boeck’s U.S. Army unit had just crossed the Rhine River near Remagen, Germany, about a month earlier. A German family treated his platoon to a sit-down dinner, despite warnings from the Nazis that the Americans would pillage the countryside. Their daughters had been abused by retreating Nazi SS troops.
Boeck, born in rural Bremer County, later living many years in Janesville and now in Shell Rock, will never forget the hospitality of the German family that treated him and his platoon to a hot sit-down dinner at their guest house in the village of Pauluszell in May 1945.
“Everybody had different experiences, but I don’t know of anybody else that celebrated the end for the war with a victory dinner prepared by a German family,” Boeck said in a 2015 Courier interview, on the 70th anniversary of the feast.
But he never knew their names. They would not provide them for fear of reprisals from Nazis or Nazi-sympathizing neighbors, even after war’s end.
The mother “didn’t want their pictures taken. She didn’t want their names seen,” he said.
The family had already experienced Nazi brutality firsthand. The mother said their young daughters, who helped serve dinner to Boeck’s platoon, had already been “abused” by retreating Nazi Waffen SS soldiers — their own countrymen — while the mother and disabled father stood by, helpless.
The family was initially leery of the advancing Americans.
“They were absolutely terrified,” Boeck said. “To ease the tension somewhat, we thought we’d show them our dog tags. The mother could speak some English. She looked at my dog tags — ‘Otto Lewis Boeck’ — and she said, ‘Well, you’re German! And you’re serving in the American army? How did this happen?’
“I explained to her that my father, both of his parents immigrated from Germany. And we became instant friends,” Boeck said. “We sat down every afternoon for four or five days and talked about Germany and America and how Hitler came to power, and so forth.”
In a few days, the war was over. “She said, ‘Could we celebrate together? It’s been terrible.’ And I said, ‘Did you have anything in mind?’ She said, ‘You said you hadn’t sat down to a hot meal in five months.’”
She offered to fix “a nice, old-fashioned German meal” as a treat to Boeck’s platoon.
“But she said, ‘Our own soldiers took our food. We don’t have much food’” except for a calf. Boeck, with his farm background, offered to butcher the calf and procured additional food from the platoon mess sergeant.
Boeck has photos of him and his comrades seated at a long dining table in the guest house, formally decorated with a white tablecloth and vases of flowers picked from the family garden.
The father gave Boeck a memento: a Belgian pistol taken from a captured German officer. The father redid the grip stock of the pistol in his shop, encasing a photo of the German couple in a piece of Plexiglas from the canopy of a downed German fighter plane. On the other side, he encased wallet photos of two girls Boeck had gone to high school with in Janesville.
Boeck served in the Communications Platoon, Headquarters Company, First Battalion, 394th Regiment, 99th Division of the U.S. First Army.
His job was to lay communications wire between command posts and rifle companies on the front lines — which frequently left him exposed to enemy fire.
The 99th lost two-thirds of its soldiers in the Battle of the Bulge, either killed or wounded in what became known as the Battle of Elsenborn Ridge, a key battle within “the Bulge” campaign in the Ardennes Forest — a last-gasp all-out German offensive against American, British and other Allies forces.
According to military history accounts, it was the only sector of the American front line where the Germans failed to advance. Boeck and his comrades were up against armored units which were hand picked by Adolf Hitler himself to conduct the offensive.
The battle began Dec. 16, 1944 and lasted until Dec. 28. Boeck noted that World War II and Civil War historian Stephen A. Ambrose, in his book “Citizen Soldiers,” said the battle of Elsenborn Ridge was the most important engagement of the Ardennes offensive, comparing it to Little Round Top at the Battle of Gettysburg in the Civil War.
“We threw 340,000 rounds of artillery” at the Germans, Boeck said, including 33,000 rounds in about 90 minutes the last day of the battle. “The ground was almost rumbling with artillery.”
His job was to maintain and repair communications lines for the rifle companies so the commanders could direct fire. The rifle companies waited until the Germans got within 50 yard before opening fire – within range of American rifles, but outside the range of German grenades.
He recalled the last day of the battle, the beaten Germans came out of the woods to gather their dead and wounded in captured American ambulances.
He lived in a foxhole throughout those 12 days in one of the worst winters in the history of northern Europe. “You lived in that hole. It was terrible,” he said. Hot food was limited. Soldiers were taking off the line only once during that period, for one hot shower. Fires for warmth were not permitted because they would draw enemy fire. Trenchfoot from frozen feet was prevalent.
To push the Germans back, the U.S. Army called in indirect fire on their own positions. About 5,000 Americans were killed at Elsenborn Ridge, part of 19,000 total who died during the Battle of the Bulge, the bloodiest American engagement of the war. As heavy as the combined Allied losses were, the Germans’ losses in men and materiel could not be replaced.
The stand by Boeck and his comrades at Elsenborn Ridge, and the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division’s ability to hold the encircled city of Bastogne until relieved by Gen. George S. Patton’s U.S. Third Army, broke the enemy offensive and signaled the beginning of the end of Nazi Germany.
The unit served in an engagement in the Ruhr Pocket before heading southwest into Germany, between Munich and the Bavarian Alps, and the village of Pauluszell.
Boeck had buried much of his recollections of the war until a few years ago when he received a letter from a comrade he thought had been killed in battle.
He still has the Belgian pistol, the stock of which holds the photos and happy memories of hospitality by a German family, after years of war and two weeks of hell in December 1944.
Boeck just marked another important anniversary besides the end of the war. He and his wife Beverly celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary this past June.
