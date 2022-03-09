WATCH NOW: 'JANE in Concert' features live score performed by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra

CEDAR FALLS – The critically acclaimed National Geographic documentary “JANE in Concert” will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

When the film rolls across the Great Hall screen, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra will be at center stage, performing the musical score live for the audience.

The presentation tells the story of primatologist Jane Goodall, whose nearly 60 years of trailblazing work made her the world’s foremost chimpanzee expert. The intimate portrait is paired with a rich orchestral score written by iconic American composer Philip Glass.

“There is something so unique, inexplicable and exciting about hearing an orchestra perform a soundtrack live, to really hear the soundtrack. Part of it is, you realize what incredible music this is, and the other part is the magic of live music performed as you’re seeing wonderful images,” said Artistic Director and Conductor Jason Weinberger.

“It’s a very special experience.”

Brett Morgen’s award-winning documentary draws from more than 100 hours of never-before-seen footage that has been tucked away in National Geographic archives for more than 50 years. The English-born Goodall was 26 when she followed her passion for animals and Africa to Gombe, Tanzania. She began her landmark study of chimpanzees in the wild, living in their habitat as a neighbor rather than as an observer. Her discovery in 1960 that chimpanzees make and use tools electrified the scientific world and helped redefine the relationship between humans and animals.

In 1977, she established the Jane Goodall Institute, a global community conservation group that advances her work and vision for generations to come. Today, Goodall travels the world, speaking about the threats facing chimpanzees, environmental crises, the need to save chimpanzees from extinction and her reasons for hope. In 1900, there were an estimated 1 million chimpanzees living in the wild. Today there are fewer than 340,000, according to the institute.

The NatGeo documentary has been called “a wondrous, moving account of a remarkable life,” and Glass’ score “extraordinary” and “powerful.” Weinberger said it is all of those things, but it is also technically difficult.”

“It is challenging, at times almost a wash of sounds with the woodwinds and strings together, or all of the keyboards and harp playing together for these bell-like sounds. The composer builds sounds of out interesting combinations of instruments, and that’s what is different about this from other film scores.”

In previous years, wcfsymphony has performed scores live with such movies as “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Snowman” and Disney’s “Fantasia.”

“As the conductor, it’s absolutely essential for me to watch any film – a lot – and see how music interfaces with the structure of each scene. For the musicians, it’s a matter of choice because they have to read and execute what’s on the page. My role is to unify that process. I compare it to conducting for ballet. In a sense, you can’t separate the dancers from the music,” Weinberger explained.

“Jane in Concert” is scored for full orchestra and was originally scheduled for the 2020 season. “It’s taken us two full years to get back on cycle, and we’re excited to be back and have that communal experience again of making music for an audience. There’s the awe of hearing a full orchestra and an audience getting to applaud,” he added.

Tickets for the concert are still available and may be purchased by calling the UNItix box office at (319) 273-4849, by visiting wcfsymphony.org, or at the door. Adult reserved seat tickets are priced beginning at $20. College student tickets are $10 each and tickets for students ages 18 and under are $5 each.

For more information, contact the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony office at 319-273-3373 or visit wcfsymphony.org.

