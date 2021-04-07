WATCH NOW: Ironman Battalion returns home to Waterloo

The soldiers had been deployed since May -- more than 10 months -- to Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, providing security for a field artillery unit that operated a high-mobility artillery rocket system, known as HIMARS.

A total of 620 soldiers from that battalion are returning over the next week and a half after their fifth deployment since 2000, according to the Guard.

Lt. Paul Merrick of Ankeny wasn't sure if the youngest of his three sons -- Liam, 2 -- would remember him. But once he picked Liam up, the toddler refused to let his father put him down again.

"He's been hugging Dad for what seems like an hour," said Merrick's oldest, Oliver, 8.

And what did Oliver think of finally seeing his father? "I'm about to cry," he said.

It was Merrick's second deployment; his first was to Afghanistan more than a decade ago, before the three boys were born.

"We were able to talk every day I was over there, but that kind of makes it harder in a way, because you know what you're missing out on," Merrick said. "I'm just looking forward to spending time with them again."