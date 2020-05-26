WATCH NOW: Iowa's cases, deaths per capita rise; Reynolds reopens more businesses June 1

But Iowa continues to surpass other U.S. states in terms of cases and deaths by population: Iowa moved up from 14th to 13th in the nation on Tuesday among all 50 states and the District of Columbia for cases per capita, passing Michigan. It moved up to 21st from 23rd in deaths per capita.

Reynolds said her responsibility was to protect "both the life and livelihood of Iowans," and said those at highest risk should continue to stay home.

"For the most part, all indicators that we're looking at when we're monitoring and looking at trends, it's positive," Reynolds said. "We're gonna get our life back to normal, or some normalcy."

Adding Black Hawk County’s totals to the state’s, 17,887 people in 98 of Iowa’s 99 counties have tested positive for coronavirus, or 0.5% of the state’s population. Only Decatur County along the Missouri border has no positive cases recorded.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the state had 464 deaths in 35 counties. Almost 2.6% of Iowans who have tested positive for coronavirus have died, with 88% of those over the age of 61.