WATCH NOW: Iowa-themed tux made of Duck Tape could win Jesup teen a $10,000 scholarship

JESUP – Casey Alferink wears his heart on his sleeve -- in this case, a tuxedo sleeve.
The Jesup teen’s love for his home state was inspiration for his entry into the national Stuck at Prom Scholarship contest. Casey’s Iowa-themed tuxedo, crafted from Duck brand duct tape, is among the top 10 entries now vying to win a $10,000 college scholarship.
“I like that everywhere you go it’s kind of like a friendly feeling. … A lot of people find the flat nature of (Iowa) boring, but I find it calming. … It’s just always been home, and everything about it, I can’t imagine living anywhere else.”
That’s evident in his tux design. The right leg features images of corn stalks, and the right sleeve dazzles with a classic red silo image. The entire left side of the tuxedo is designed to look like farmer overalls over a flannel shirt, complete with a cowboy boot to at the bottom of the leg -- all made from duct tape.
The jacket’s right side features the Iowa flag, and, in a nod to the state’s famous artist, Casey recreated Grant Wood’s “American Gothic” painting across the entire back of the jacket.
It took him 15 rolls of duct tape and about 80 hours to complete the ensemble. Most of the work was done during his study halls at Jesup High.
“The hardest part was the ‘American Gothic,’ he said. Cutting duct tape with an Exacto knife and making the pieces and colors fit perfectly was a challenge. “After about three hours of working each day my fingers would get tired.”
He entered the Stuck at Prom scholarship contest because he likes art and dislikes English.
“I didn’t have to write an essay for this one,” he said, smiling. “I’m a creative person. I’m a good student, but English is my worst subject.”
Casey’s parents encouraged him early on to apply for scholarships. He graduated from Jesup High in May and will attend Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in the fall where he’ll study ministry and leadership. Private college is an expensive endeavor, and Tom and Kay Alferink left it to their son to find scholarships to help pay for it.
Kay Alferink didn’t know Casey was working on his Duck Tape tux until he was well into the process. When she saw his work, she was astonished.
“I’ve always known he was artistic, but this blew my mind,” she said. “It’s so detailed and colorful. He worked so hard on it, and I’m so proud of him.”
Hundreds of students across the country submitted photos and videos of their Duck prom designs. A panel of judges narrowed the field to 10 finalists based on workmanship, originality, use of colors, accessories and use of Duck brand duct tape.
Now it’s up to the public to decide the winner. From now until July 14, the public can vote for their favorite dress and tux Duck Tape fashions at www.duckbrand.com/stuck-at-prom/vote. The top vote-getters in the dress and tuxedo categories will each be awarded a $10,000 scholarship. Winners will be announced on or around July 21.
While Casey’s tuxedo is splashy, it’s not practical. The rigid layers of tape limit his range of motion, and the suit gets hot after a few minutes. But that isn’t why he didn’t actually wear it to prom. His motive for donning a traditional tux was far more gentlemanly.
“It wouldn’t have matched my date’s dress,” he said.