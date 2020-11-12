WATCH NOW: Iowa son Simon Estes named to inaugural Opera Hall of Fame in NYC

WAVERLY – Iowa-born opera legend Simon Estes has been named to the new Opera Hall of Fame at Opera America’s National Opera Center in New York City. He was chosen as one of 10 outstanding living American opera artists, administrators and advocates chosen for the inaugural class.
“It is such a great honor, and I’m very humbled. I feel so blessed, and I dedicate this to the Lord and my grandparents, who were slaves, and to my great parents. I’ve wanted to inspire and motivate and let people know that people of color can sing opera and classical music. Music doesn’t know color,” said Estes, 82, whose deep and rich bass-baritone has been praised by critics as one of “velvet and steel.”
The international opera star formerly was artist-in-residence and distinguished music professor at Wartburg College in Waverly. He has been a visiting professor at Des Moines Area Community College since 2016, where the Simon Estes School of Fine Arts at DMACC is named after the opera singer. He also is artist-in-residence at Iowa State University in Ames.
DMACC Music Chair Dr. James Thompson, a former student of Estes at Boston University, said being chosen for the Hall of Fame “solidifies him as one of the most important and influential singers in human history.”
Estes joins international soprano Grace Bumbry, composer Gordon Getty and Metropolitan Opera managing director Camille LaBarre among the honorees selected from a pool of 199 nominations. An induction ceremony will take place in early 2022 in New York City.
Born in Centerville, Estes studied at the University of Iowa in Iowa City and later attended the Juilliard School of Music in New York City. He made his professional debut at the Deutsche Oper in Berlin in 1965. He received the Tchaikovsky medal and debuted in 1982 at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, where he performed for six consecutive seasons.
“It was very difficult for men of color, and still is. I think I’ve broken down more barriers and sang more roles and in more opera houses than any other man of color. After this many years, we still have a long ways to go, and we still don’t have complete liberty and justice. I’m trying to reduce this sort of discrimination,” Estes said.
He was the first Black male to perform Richard Wagner’s “The Flying Dutchman” at the fabled Bayreuth Festival in Germany. Estes’ reputation as a “Wagnerian” was solidified in his Metropolitan Opera debut in a Wagner opera, “Tannhauser,” and Wotan in “Ring.” He has performed roles in “Carmen” and “Tristan und Isolde,” and sang Porgy in the Met’s first production of George Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess.”
He has performed 102 operatic roles in multiple languages, sung in 84 different opera houses and with 115 different orchestras and 90 of the world’s greatest conductors, including Leonard Bernstein. He has sung for numerous U.S. presidents and heads of state on nearly every continent. He also performed at the 25th, 50th and 75th anniversary celebrations of the United Nations.
In 2016, Estes was honored for his achievements through a permanent display at the Smithsonian Institute’s new National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.
He has two foundations, including Iowa’s Simon Estes Foundation which awards college scholarships. Another Estes foundation raises funds to buy insecticide-treated mosquito nets to protect children from malaria in sub-Saharan Africa.
“I thank the Lord for this life. It’s been an education and enabled me to help lots of people and to be a humanitarian serving the Lord and to serve other people,” he said.
Estes postponed numerous singing engagements because of the international pandemic, but continues to teach vocal students and give interviews via Zoom and Skype. He vocalizes regularly to keep his voice supple and strong.
His Roots & Wings concert tour also was put on hold this spring due to COVID-19. He embarked on the ambitious tour to perform in all 99 Iowa counties in 2010 and so far, has performed in 56 counties. The concerts celebrate Este’s native-son status and provide college scholarships to Iowa high school seniors.
Work also is moving ahead on a documentary about Estes, which has included filming in Centerville at the tiny house where Estes was born in 1938.
The singer has no plans to retire. “When the Lord wants to take me, I will retire. The word ‘retire’ is not in the Bile – and I read my Bible every day. I was 11 when I read it through the first time with my mother. Fortunately I’m in fairly good health,” he added.
