WATCH NOW: Iowa son Simon Estes named to inaugural Opera Hall of Fame in NYC

Born in Centerville, Estes studied at the University of Iowa in Iowa City and later attended the Juilliard School of Music in New York City. He made his professional debut at the Deutsche Oper in Berlin in 1965. He received the Tchaikovsky medal and debuted in 1982 at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, where he performed for six consecutive seasons.

“It was very difficult for men of color, and still is. I think I’ve broken down more barriers and sang more roles and in more opera houses than any other man of color. After this many years, we still have a long ways to go, and we still don’t have complete liberty and justice. I’m trying to reduce this sort of discrimination,” Estes said.

He was the first Black male to perform Richard Wagner’s “The Flying Dutchman” at the fabled Bayreuth Festival in Germany. Estes’ reputation as a “Wagnerian” was solidified in his Metropolitan Opera debut in a Wagner opera, “Tannhauser,” and Wotan in “Ring.” He has performed roles in “Carmen” and “Tristan und Isolde,” and sang Porgy in the Met’s first production of George Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess.”