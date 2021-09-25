 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Iowa Oktoberfest welcomes fall in downtown Waterloo
WATERLOO — German culture was on display this weekend as the third annual Iowa Oktoberfest filled Anton's Garden in downtown Waterloo with revelers.

The free event Friday and Saturday featured popular German games, beer and food for people of all ages. Among the activities were stein hoisting, keg races and best beard and best dressed contests.

Dog owners were encouraged to bring their dressed-up pooches for a parade on Saturday with a best-dressed trophy on the line. 

Oktoberfest goers play hammer and nails, a German game that dates back to 1940 or earlier.

There was plenty to do for the kids with activities such as pumpkin painting, bags and axe throwing. 

German and American beers were on hand with many festival goers opting for German brews on tap served in the customary "das boot."  

