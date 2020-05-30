WATCH NOW Iowa National Guard send-off ceremony

WATERLOO -- A global pandemic didn't stop families, friends and supporters of the Iowa Army National Guard's Ironman Battalion from cheering on their soldiers Saturday.
Some 550 members of the Guard's 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division deployed to serve for a year in the Middle East as part of Operation Spartan Shield.
Send-off ceremonies at armories in Waterloo, Iowa Falls, Dubuque, Iowa City and Davenport weren't open to the public due to COVID-19 concerns.
But spouses, family members and loved ones got in hugs and kisses in the Waterloo Readiness Center parking lot before the ceremony. Then they lined Fourth Street downtown for a parade of buses carrying soldiers off on the battalion's first deployment in nine years.
Barry Ellis, of Humbolt, showed his support by flying American and U.S. Army flags from his pickup truck bed, which he planned to drive behind the Guard buses to Des Moines.
His son, Spc. Nick Ellis, is among the 150 soldiers attached to the Waterloo-based Headquarters Company heading overseas.
"As any father would be, I'm nervous," Barry said. "I want him to be safe, keep his head on a swivel, and back up his battle buddies."
But he said he was proud of his son, a University of Northern Iowa student and the third generation of his family to serve active duty in the military.
"Because of what he and all the other individuals are doing we have freedoms," Ellis said. "He's representing the Constitution. He is the Constitution. He's the Bill of Rights."
Inside the armory, soldiers in formation prayed and heard speeches from military and community leaders before boarding buses.
Lt. Col. Garrett Gingrich, commander of the 133rd Infantry regiment, talked about the spouses, parents and children whose loved ones were serving their country.
"Thank you for your sacrifices," Gingrich said. "Freedom is not free, and it is paid for by families picking up the burden of a spouse, a son or a daughter not being home. You're an essential part of the chain that allows us to protect what we have here."
To his soldiers, Gingrich urged them to live up to the Ironman and Iowa values.
"One day you will look back with pride that you were a modern-day Spartan, a protector of freedom and a member of a time honored profession of the Ironman Battalion," he said.
Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard, noted this was the 20th deployment in the 159-year history of the 133rd.
"The soldiers that stand before us today will navigate through their assigned mission, executing with honor, achieve mission accomplishment," Corell said. "I have high expectations of the Ironmen and the Ironwomen that make up this formation today."
Corell noted he had children among those being deployed.
"I know the pride and the concern that all of our family members have in their minds and their hearts as we send these men and women off to do the work our nation is asking them to do," he said.
This is the fifth federal mobilization of the Ironman Battalion since 2000, including nearly 22 months supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom from September 2005 through August 2007. The battalion's most recent deployment was to Afghanistan in 2010.
Some of the soldiers have served on active duty before, but at least three young guardsmen were excited about their first deployment.
"It's going to be a good place to have as a first deployment," said PV2 Izach Henson, of Traer. The 19-year-old said he'll miss his family, including five brothers.
Spc. Lane Arter, 21, of Plano, in southern Iowa, said he was "nervous, anxious, just getting ready to do my job over there and get the work done. I'm gung ho right now."
Asked what he expected to miss most during his deployment, Arter replied: "Definitely my mom and my mom's cooking. I'm a mama's boy through and through. When she makes that tater tot casserole..."
Pfc. Kyle Beery, 19, leaves his job at North Iowa Collision Center in Clear Lake, to serve but is excited about the opportunity.
"I'm ready to experience and explore; that's what I signed up for," he said. "Most of the places we are going, we are not going to be able to see in our civilian life."
Sarah Estus and her two children were among the family members who gathered downtown to watch the short parade. Her husband, Sfc. Arik Estus, was leaving with the 133rd.
"He was in Iraq in 2008 and had other deployments," she said. "It is not nearly as stressful as his other deployments. He's done it before, so it's kind of old hat."
This is the first deployment since the couple married, but Sarah noted: "I've been preparing since we started dating."
Col. Michael Wunn, public affairs director for the Iowa National Guard, said the deployment is expected to last about a year.
"They're going to go to a mobilization station in Texas and do some training down there," Wunn said. "Typically that's four to eight weeks. Once that's over they'll deploy overseas."
The Ironman Battalion will provide area security and force protection operations in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility, which encompasses 27 countries including Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
