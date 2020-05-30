WATCH NOW Iowa National Guard send-off ceremony

Corell noted he had children among those being deployed.

"I know the pride and the concern that all of our family members have in their minds and their hearts as we send these men and women off to do the work our nation is asking them to do," he said.

This is the fifth federal mobilization of the Ironman Battalion since 2000, including nearly 22 months supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom from September 2005 through August 2007. The battalion's most recent deployment was to Afghanistan in 2010.

Some of the soldiers have served on active duty before, but at least three young guardsmen were excited about their first deployment.

"It's going to be a good place to have as a first deployment," said PV2 Izach Henson, of Traer. The 19-year-old said he'll miss his family, including five brothers.

Spc. Lane Arter, 21, of Plano, in southern Iowa, said he was "nervous, anxious, just getting ready to do my job over there and get the work done. I'm gung ho right now."

Asked what he expected to miss most during his deployment, Arter replied: "Definitely my mom and my mom's cooking. I'm a mama's boy through and through. When she makes that tater tot casserole..."