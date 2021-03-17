WATCH NOW: Iowa landscapes, rural architecture and photography featured in Wartburg College gallery show

WAVERLY – Artist Barbara Fedeler readily admits she is not a colorist.
“I make the simple choice to see in black and white and gray,” said the Wartburg College professor of art whose finely wrought landscapes are drawn with charcoal. A collection of her most recent work is included in a faculty exhibition of past and present art faculty at the college’s Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery.
Featured artists also include Rick Knivsland, Thomas Payne, Penny Sund and Johanna Kramer-Weston. The exhibit runs through March.
Fedeler’s artwork is filled with contrast and texture. Viewers can absorb her sense of nostalgia and remembrance evoked by panoramic Iowa landscapes along the Mississippi River Valley, while honing in on details of native forests, trails, waterways and grasses.
“I’m a detail-oriented person, and I focus on the smallest details so I can understand and appreciate them,” explained Fedeler, who received her bachelor’s degree in art from the Drake University in Des Moines, and a master’s degree in fine arts from the University of Arizona-Tucson. She also studied at Scuola Lorenzo de Medici in Florence, Italy.
She has been drawing Iowa landscapes for more than 20 years. Two small farmstead studies along the road where Fedeler grew up are part of the exhibition.
“I look at the land and see how much the landscape has changed over the years. Man has taken over and that sense of wonder and beauty is being lost from the landscape.” The familiar rural landscapes in her “memory banks” and many of her landscapes have grounded her, she said. Today those scenes have been altered by such modernity as crop monocultures, an overall uniformity and the loss of small family farmsteads with their picturesque and often ramshackle old barns and structures.
Fedeler sought new inspiration in places like the Mississippi River Valley and Effigy Mounds with “its spirits of the past” and interprets those spiritual qualities in her drawings, including several long vertical “slices” of valley views filled with textural contrasts, patterns and movement through space.
Knivsland’s stonework slab construction embraces Iowa’s rural vernacular through architecture. The senior art lecturer’s ceramic pieces have a tactile, careworn quality and include farm structures like barns, sheds, bins and silos.
Wartburg art professor Payne’s photographs typically feature items he discovers and photographs along his regular walking loop in Waverly. This current collection features “found” objects such as a frog carcass that he took home and photographed in his studio. Printed on black paper with descriptive graphics, the finished results are elegant organic abstractions.
Graphic design work by Sund is displayed, including institutional logos, graphics and colorful brochures she created during her time at Wartburg and while working for other companies and organizations.
Kramer-Weston, the gallery’s curator, is exhibiting work using acrylic and mixed media to merge her collected thoughts and observations with a distinct visual language she has cultivated through the years.
The show is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors must wear masks while indoors and maintain a safe physical distance. Admission is free and open to the public.