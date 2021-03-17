WATCH NOW: Iowa landscapes, rural architecture and photography featured in Wartburg College gallery show

“I look at the land and see how much the landscape has changed over the years. Man has taken over and that sense of wonder and beauty is being lost from the landscape.” The familiar rural landscapes in her “memory banks” and many of her landscapes have grounded her, she said. Today those scenes have been altered by such modernity as crop monocultures, an overall uniformity and the loss of small family farmsteads with their picturesque and often ramshackle old barns and structures.