WATCH NOW: Iowa Jazz Composers Orchestra to perform free Sunday concert

Members include Anthony Williams, UNI associate professor of trombone; Dave Rezek of Des Moines, trumpet; Steve Grismore, guitar, a jazz instructor at the University of Iowa in Iowa City; Robert Espe of Des Moines, saxophonist and violinist; Nolan Schroeder of Cedar Rapids; and Merz, UNI director of jazz studies, on saxophone. Washut, UNI emeritus, taught at UNI for 38 years and served as director of jazz studies from 1980 to 2002.

Conrad describes “Fertile Soil Suite” as “Iowa-inspired” and all over the jazz map, beginning with an up-tempo, dissonant and chaotic opening, “First Battleground,” drawn from Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status for caucuses during presidential years, followed by “Iowa,” which he wrote after delving into field recordings in the Library of Congress archives featuring native tribes indigenous to Iowa.

“There were a couple of interesting melodies – a funeral song and ‘Ritual of the Maize’ – that grabbed me, and I used those two melodies to craft this piece. It has more orchestral instruments not usually associated with jazz ensembles and a pastoral quality, slower and calm,” the composer explained.