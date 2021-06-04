WATCH NOW: Iowa Jazz Composers Orchestra to perform free Sunday concert

CEDAR FALLS – The Iowa Jazz Composers Orchestra will premiere Mike Conrad’s “Fertile Soil Suite” on Sunday during the ensemble’s first Cedar Valley performance.
The free concert, featuring some of the state’s best jazz musicians and composers, will take place at 6 p.m. at Cedar River Place Plaza, a new greenspace at East Second and State streets.
“We’re grateful to be spreading the word and introducing this all-star band in the Cedar Valley,” said Conrad, assistant professor of jazz studies and music education at the University of Northern Iowa.
He founded IJCO in 2019, but after a single performance in January 2020 at the Redstone Room in Davenport, COVID-19 concerns placed other concerts on hold.
Now the ensemble is ready to return to the stage. The 17-member ensemble will perform the premiere of Conrad’s four-part “Fertile Soil Suite,” as well as compositions by Bob Washut, Chris Merz, John Rapson and others.
IJCO is dedicated to playing original music by Iowa composers, showcased by Iowa’s best jazz musicians.
“People always seem surprised by a group of this caliber playing in Iowa. They underestimate both the level of professional musicianship and jazz education we have in the state. We have some amazing artists here,” Conrad said.
Members include Anthony Williams, UNI associate professor of trombone; Dave Rezek of Des Moines, trumpet; Steve Grismore, guitar, a jazz instructor at the University of Iowa in Iowa City; Robert Espe of Des Moines, saxophonist and violinist; Nolan Schroeder of Cedar Rapids; and Merz, UNI director of jazz studies, on saxophone. Washut, UNI emeritus, taught at UNI for 38 years and served as director of jazz studies from 1980 to 2002.
Conrad describes “Fertile Soil Suite” as “Iowa-inspired” and all over the jazz map, beginning with an up-tempo, dissonant and chaotic opening, “First Battleground,” drawn from Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status for caucuses during presidential years, followed by “Iowa,” which he wrote after delving into field recordings in the Library of Congress archives featuring native tribes indigenous to Iowa.
“There were a couple of interesting melodies – a funeral song and ‘Ritual of the Maize’ – that grabbed me, and I used those two melodies to craft this piece. It has more orchestral instruments not usually associated with jazz ensembles and a pastoral quality, slower and calm,” the composer explained.
“Hog Heaven,” the third suite, is a little more traditional jazz and swing, followed by “Flyover,” inspired by “the idea that we’re the state in the middle of the country that is always overlooked and underestimated. That’s one reason I put this orchestra together, to shine a spotlight on the amazing talent and amazing music that happens here,” Conrad said.
A trombonist and pianist, Conrad, who studied under Merz and Washut in UNI jazz studies, has received four ASCAP Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer awards and seven DownBeat awards. His music has been performed all over the world.
He previously led Colossus Central, a large Iowa-based jazz ensemble, from 2013 to 2015. He completed his doctorate at the University of Northern Colorado before returning to Iowa to join the UNI faculty and resurrecting the orchestra under its new name.
IJCO is planning an August recording session at Catamount Studios in Cedar Falls, as well as a fall concert.