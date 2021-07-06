WATCH NOW: Invasive jumping worms more evident in summer, fall gardens

There’s a new invader inching its way into Iowa gardens. It resembles an earthworm, but this slimy character slithers like a snake as a surface dweller, gobbling its way through organic matter at the soil surface. And it has some serious moves – it wildly gyrates, wiggles, squiggles and jumps when disturbed.
Which, of course, is why it’s being called a “jumping worm.” They’ve been found in at least 10 counties in Iowa since September 2020, said Iowa State University entomologist Donald Lewis, including Buchanan, Winneshiek, Linn, Story, Polk, Johnson, Clayton and Jefferson.
Jumping worms (Amynthas spp.) are native to Southeast Asia, and likely arrived in the United States in potted plants, nursery stock or soil. Lewis confirmed the first finding in 2018 in Dubuque and Muscatine counties.
In late June and early July is usually when gardeners begin to notice these destructive worms which have built to “detectable levels,” Lewis noted, and may be noticed under mulch, leaf litter and in potted plants. Populations are largest in early fall.
They’ve been called crazy worms or snake worms because “they violently writhe and squirm when disturbed and move more like a snake than an earthworm. They are 3 to 5 inches long, some up to 7 inches in length, and dark brown to gray rather than reddish-brown. They are darker and smoother than our usual earthworms such as nightcrawlers and garden worms,” Lewis said in a release.
Jumping worms have a milky-white or gray clitellum (band around the body of an earthworm) that is smooth and not raised above the body. It completely encircles the worm’s body, unlike European earthworms.
Typical garden earthworms break down organic matter and aerate the soil, which allows air and water to penetrate. As they eat, they leave behind castings as helpful fertilizer. Lewis described it as “like free farm help.”
Jumping worms, by contrast, pose more of a threat, Lewis said. These surface-dwellers consume leaf litter and organic matter at the soil surface at a much faster rate than earthworms. “Once established, populations can build quickly. They can outcompete and push out the other earthworms and degrade ecosystems, especially forests and woodlands by stripping the soil surface of protective organic matter.”
Jumping worms are also asexual, which means they reproduce on their own. They also reproduce more quickly than other earthworms and may produce two generations per year, according to Lewis. Adults leave behind pinhead-sized cocoons that overwinter in the ground and remain undetectable until they are adults. Their life cycle lasts approximately 60 days from hatching.
Entomologists and horticulturist have said these worms are more likely found in shady garden areas. A telltale sign are surface castings that resemble coffee grounds.
These worms are surprisingly easy to spread through soil, plants and mulch. Some states have canceled plant sales. In some states like Wisconsin and Minnesota, for example, there has been concern about gardeners digging up plants and sharing them with neighbors or in plant sales, and spreading the worms from infested gardens. Horticulturists recommended submerging plant roots in water to wash away soil, worms and cocoons, then repotting or giving away or selling them as bare-root plants. Clean soil and debris from tools, equipment, vehicle, shoes and other personal gear before moving from area to another.
Lewis said infestations are likely more widespread than reported. There is no cure, pesticide or eradication, although new research “shows that temperatures of about 100 F kill the cocoons.”
Anyone who finds jumping worms should report them to the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic (pidc@iastate.edu).