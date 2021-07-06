WATCH NOW: Invasive jumping worms more evident in summer, fall gardens

There’s a new invader inching its way into Iowa gardens. It resembles an earthworm, but this slimy character slithers like a snake as a surface dweller, gobbling its way through organic matter at the soil surface. And it has some serious moves – it wildly gyrates, wiggles, squiggles and jumps when disturbed.

Which, of course, is why it’s being called a “jumping worm.” They’ve been found in at least 10 counties in Iowa since September 2020, said Iowa State University entomologist Donald Lewis, including Buchanan, Winneshiek, Linn, Story, Polk, Johnson, Clayton and Jefferson.

Jumping worms (Amynthas spp.) are native to Southeast Asia, and likely arrived in the United States in potted plants, nursery stock or soil. Lewis confirmed the first finding in 2018 in Dubuque and Muscatine counties.

In late June and early July is usually when gardeners begin to notice these destructive worms which have built to “detectable levels,” Lewis noted, and may be noticed under mulch, leaf litter and in potted plants. Populations are largest in early fall.