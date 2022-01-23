WATCH NOW: Interview from space with Cedar Valley astronaut Raja Chari

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION — How’s the view of Iowa from more than 200 miles up?

Every 90 minutes, when the International Space Station passes by, Cedar Valley native Raja Chari can look out his window to see.

He starts by finding Lake Michigan, which tells him where Chicago is. He then finds the Mississippi River and follows it north slightly, then trains his eyes slightly west of that. It’s the place where his interest in science was piqued and nurtured, the place he and his wife grew up and still think of as home.

“I love looking down and spotting Iowa,” Chari said, speaking to The Courier Thursday via an interview set up by NASA and the Johnson Space Center. Dressed in a gray Waterloo Columbus Sailors T-shirt, he’s backgrounded by the flags of the state of Iowa and the city of Cedar Falls.

“It’s always comforting to be able to look down and spot my hometown, the spot where I grew up,” he said.

The Cedar Falls native and 1995 Waterloo Columbus graduate was picked to become a NASA astronaut in 2017, and blasted off for the International Space Station on Nov. 10 as commander of a SpaceX mission to the Space Station, where he’s been conducting research since.

Chari, a U.S. Air Force colonel who now lives with his family in suburban Houston, will return to Earth around the end of April, when Crew 4 replaces his Crew 3. He’s also among the pool of astronauts that could go on an Artemis mission to the moon in 2024.

In this Q&A, Chari talks about the mission so far, the constant feeling of falling in zero-gravity, and just how surprising it was to realize how much of the Earth is water.

Q. The mayor of Cedar Falls organized a watch party to witness you commanding the shuttle into space Nov. 10. What was that like for you, blasting off from Earth and traveling to the station?

CHARI: Mayor (Rob) Green had emailed me that they were setting up something, so I appreciate the folks of Cedar Falls and Waterloo coming out to watch.

Honestly, it was a lot like the simulator, which I think is a great testament to the training ... other than the fact that there was a whole lot more noise and the feeling of accelerating. It kind of felt like going up into an elevator. If you’ve ever gone to a skyscraper, and those elevators that go up really fast — that’s sort of what it felt like early on. And then, once the first stage cut off and the second stage lit, you get the feeling sort of like in your car, when you’re decelerating really fast when the seat belts lock out, and then accelerating really fast when the second stage lights.

When the second stage went out and we were weightless, that was a pretty amazing feeling. It felt kind of like being in a rollercoaster initially, like when your stomach drops, but it keeps feeling that way, and then it takes a little while to adjust. But that was a pretty amazing experience. We were all cheering and giving each other high-fives once the second stage cut off.

Q. What’s living on the Space Station like? What’s a typical day for you?

CHARI: That’s one of the coolest parts of the job is every day is completely different.

There’s kind of, in my mind, three sort of big things going on. One is research, obviously, and within that there’s two things: There’s human research, so where we’re the subjects. And then there’s what I call basic science, fundamental research, and so in that case we’re the eyes, the ears — the hands, really — for scientists on the ground that are doing experiments. That’s the two biggest things.

Then the other part is housekeeping and maintenance. The station’s had people now for 20 years, and continuing now through 2030 with the current budget plan. So, just like a 20- to 30-year-old house, there’s plenty of tasks that have to be done to keep the lights on, keep the water running, keep the air workable in our case, and so I’d say a good chunk of our job, too, is all the maintenance and housekeeping that goes with that. ... Every week and every day is slightly different depending on what’s going on.

So (for) the last about month, the (SpaceX) Cargo Dragon has been here with a bunch of science. Cargo Dragon’s unique in it’s the one vehicle that goes back and lands. ... We’ve got another day before that goes back, but there’s been a whole lot of science this last three weeks.

Q. What’s it like looking down on Earth from more than 200 miles up?

CHARI: I think the thing that’s most striking is there’s a whole lot of water, which I guess academically I knew that more than two-thirds of the Earth is water, but when you see it out the window and just about every time you go to look out the window, it’s water. And then, when there is land, it goes by pretty quickly compared to how long it takes to get over the oceans.

The next most striking thing is it’s really hard to figure out where you’re at without cheating and using a map. I think it’s just a testament to the fact that there’s really no borders or lines other than the ones we create. And so, when you look at it, the Earth from space, it’s just one homogeneous mass of different land masses and water. It’s pretty cool and enlightening, I think, to think of it that way, and also realizing the fragility of it.

I think that’s the other striking thing: We see 16 sunrises and sunsets a day, and as the sun either rises or sets, it highlights and basically what it does is illuminate just a sliver of atmosphere. When you realize how thin that sliver is — you can actually see the upper edges of it as you look kind of edge-on to the Earth — and it’s, compared to the Earth, its like the shell of an egg, it’s so, so thin. Just realizing that everything that we know and love and understand is in that one little thin shell, it’s just really striking how important it is to preserve that.

Q. Of course, you’re working on some pretty crucial research. Regarding the long-duration spaceflight experiments you mentioned in a previous Courier interview, what have those entailed, and what are you finding out so far in the course of that research?

CHARI: What we know about long-duration spaceflight is there’s a lot of things that change in your body, both at the macro level and even on a microscopic level. Mark Vande Hei, who’s up here with me, he’s on track to be up here for basically a year, and we’ve got Christina Koch who is up here essentially a year, (and) Scott Kelly — so we’re building that data set of people who were here longer term to understand what happens as we go beyond six months, seven months, and on to years, which we’d have to understand to go to Mars.

Some of the things we already know that we are confident about is it has a lot of similar effects like the equivalent of aging, so whether that’s your arteries hardening, whether that’s bone loss, some eyesight changes, things like that. Most of those go back to normal when you land. Then there’s also some DNA changes, so when Scott Kelly was up here, they had the benefit of doing a genetic study between him and his brother (Mark Kelly), and saw actually DNA changes while he was in orbit. ... So those are definitely things we’re trying to understand more about.

Some of the studies we’re doing on our current mission are having to do a lot with the gut biome, and trying to understand that with different foods, different diets, and then taking a look at how that is a predictor of some of these other things, which also has implications for Earth research as we look at how the biome in your gut can be an indicator for all kinds of other diseases or conditions.

Q. How many research projects are you undertaking while you’re up there? And what’s been some of the more memorable ones for you, or the ones you think might have the most interesting implications for life on Earth?

CHARI: It’s hard to list them – there’s over 300 in the time we’re up here, which is pretty amazing and also hard to keep track of; it’s more than one a day going on.

Just the other day, I was swapping out what’s called the ACME (Advanced Combustion via Microgravity) Experiment. There’s an igniter and a very tiny sphere of an alloy that gets superheated. And so some of the things we’re investigating with some of that combustion research is “cold flames,” and some of the benefit there is if we can find flames or combustion processes that have lower carbon emissions. Obviously, car engines, any kind of power generation that involves carbon fuels, gives off carbon emissions, and so if we can find ways to combust that at a cooler temperature and do it controllably, that would be game-changing for carbon emissions on the Earth.

The other thing that we are working on as part of what SpaceX brought up on that Cargo Drago was some genetic research on cotton plants. Cotton’s really hard to genetically modify on the Earth, and so here we can do it a little faster and kind of come up with maybe some ideas as to making basically cotton more drought-resistant. Cotton’s a pretty big product on the Earth, used in everything from clothes to manufacturing, and so if we can figure out ways to make that require less water, that would have big implications for farming across the world.

Q. When is your expected arrival home? And once you’re back, how long until you find out if you’re picked to go on the Artemis mission to the moon?

CHARI: It really is dependent on Crew-4, which is the mission that replaces us. ... What we’ll have to do is what’s called a direct handover, meaning they’ll have to show up, and then once they show up, we’ll take the time to kind of show them the ropes up here, and then we’ll come back. So right now, that’s slated for the end of April.

As for Artemis, right now the goal is still by 2024 and beyond trying to put humans back on the moon to stay this time.

So there’s a large group of us in the astronaut office all working different projects on the Artemis development. There’s the SLS (Space Launch System), which is the rocket part — the heavy lift to get us out of lower Earth orbit, and into lunar and eventually Martian orbits. There’s the Gateway, which is kind of the lunar space station, which is the place where we would go to and then use that as a base to go to the surface and then potentially on to Mars. There’s the Orion capsule, which is the way to get from the rocket to the Gateway; and then finally the landing system, which is the way to actually get to the surface of the moon.

So four big projects all going on simultaneously. ... Everyone’s really charging ahead. And so when I get back, I will probably get involved, I imagine, with some of the development.

It remains to be seen how we figure out who winds up going on those missions. But with the plan of Artemis to go to the moon to stay, I think there’s going to be lots of opportunities for decades to come — not just for me, but for all the kids in high school and college. We’re going to the moon to stay, and Mars, and beyond, and so there’s definitely room for a lot of people to help out and be part of that.

Q. And speaking of those kids who are watching you in this mission closely, what would you say are some interesting or weird things that have been going on that you weren’t aware of before you actually got to space?

CHARI: For me, it was weird but also pretty amazing how quickly your brain adjusts to this. For about the first two or three days, you kind of feel a little stuffed up.

When the second stage cuts off, you feel like you’re falling, and that sensation doesn’t go away for a while. Eventually, your brain has to make that the new reality. It’s the one thing we really can’t train for on the ground. We can do just about everything else except actually work in near zero-G. So actually experiencing that and adapting to it, to me, has been the most surprising thing and the most amazing thing, ‘cause after about two weeks, your brain just sort of figures it all out.

For about the first week or so, when I would come out (of sleeping quarters), I would always have to orient myself right side up and try to figure out where everything’s at. But over time, it became a lot easier just to work on the walls, on the ceilings, and now as we go between modules there’s really no sense of a right way to be up or down; you pretty much adapt as normal. Honestly, really the only time we do think about it is when we’re talking to people on the camera, ‘cause it’s really disorienting for people on video. Other than that, it doesn’t really matter which way is up, and it’s pretty amazing how fast your brain can just learn from that.

That’s actually some of the research we’re doing, too, is some sensory perception research, where we wear different things that eliminate either our sight or our hearing, and then try to look at how the brain adapts to that, which has implications on the Earth for people who have been injured or have disabilities and have different neural pathways depending on the senses they have.

Q. Any message you want to send to the Cedar Valley, now that you’ve been up there for a couple of months?

CHARI: Thanks, really. Thanks to the teachers, the community — everyone that got me and my family here. My wife, as you probably know, is from Cedar Falls as well. I think both of us consider ourselves homegrown in Iowa and the Cedar Valley, and really the reason I’m here and the reason she’s as successful as she has been; (it’s) thanks to the support and love we’ve gotten in the Cedar Valley as kids and even as adults now.

Thank you very much to all of you who helped enable us to be able to do this research and great work up on the Space Station for you.

