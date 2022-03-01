WATCH NOW: Innovative Iowa bird guide in hand makes identification 'intuitive' for birders

As mornings dawn earlier and light lingers longer at the end of each day, birds are noticeably more active. They’re getting noisier – and nosier – as spring awakens, feasting at feeders and searching for seeds and sources for food and water, calling out for mates and looking for nesting sites.

If you’re interested in what birds are flitting through your backyard and feathering nests in your neighborhood and across Iowa, naturalist Marc Parnell has the answer in his latest book, “Birds of Iowa.”

Parnell has developed an innovative bird-identification guide that is accessible for novice backyard birders, as well as proving invaluable to intermediate and advanced birders.

“I want people to understand intuitively how to identify birds, and I wanted to break down identification into simpler terms,” said Parnell, international best-selling author of “The Birding Pro’s Field Guides” from Naturalist & Travelers Press.

What sets Parnell’s series apart from other birding books is a new method to bird identification – “birding-by-comparison.” Birdwatchers learn to identify new birds by comparing these species to familiar birds, such as the northern cardinal or American robin, while creating a frustration-free experience for birders.

Parnell included the information he had always wanted to find in a field guide.

“This book is all about helping someone envision what a bird looks like before every seeing it in the field. Birds are ordered in size from largest to the smallest in my book, and you can superimpose that with clear color photographs to put a bird into its habitat so you can recognize it. Then it becomes a cinch finding it in the field,” said Parnell, an Ohio native.

Other sections include monthly birding forecasts, complete and detailed descriptions for each species, including daily life, diet, behavior, habitat and highly detailed color photographs for easy identification of every species.

Parnell is the second-most published ornithologist in the world with his 41 bird-identification books covering all facets of regional bird life for states, cities and provinces across North America. He traveled extensively in Iowa throughout all four seasons – “from ducks in winter to warblers in summer” and spent hours in the state’s forests and fields.

“I think Iowa is a unique state with a range of habitats along the Mississippi River, Iowa central lakes region, the Midwest, the Plains, winter and spring migration from the Great Lakes, Mississippi and Missouri rivers and Plains states like Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska. It’s a unique confluence and that makes Iowa a beautiful state to see a bunch of wild birds,” Parnell explained.

According to the National Audubon Society, Iowa has three popular birding trails: the Great River Birding Trail along the Mississippi River, the Siouxland Trail in Western Iowa’s Loess Hills and the Makoke Trail that encompasses eight central Iowa counties.

“In lots of ways, Iowa is the motherlode for birders. American red pelicans come to nest on the Mississippi at Davenport. Waterloo and Cedar Falls have tributaries that draw birds. There are woodlands and wetlands in the state that provide habitat and food to a range of native and migratory species,” said the ornithologist.

While March 20 is pegged as the vernal equinox, or official first day of spring, meteorological spring began March 1. Birds have become more active, Parnell said, making it the perfect time of year to start birding.

“Come mid-March, you’ll begin to see nesting activities with cardinals and robins, for example. Peak migration is usually late March through early May. Transient birds will hit Iowa as a rest stop on their long road trip and head for familiar pit stops along their routes through the state, so there is lots for birders to see,” he explained.

Parnell’s book includes specifics about feeders, food and the best habitat for birds that fit their behaviors, such as creating a brush pile that birds use as shelter, or letting a patch in the yard became overgrown.

The title “Birds of Iowa” is available for purchase at mainstream online retailers for $14.95. For more information on Parnell’s series, visit www.thebirdingpro.com.

